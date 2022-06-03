NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The NASCAR circus is all set to head to Madison, Illinois, this weekend for the 15th race of the 2022 Cup Series season. The World Wide Technology Raceway is set to host the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter this Sunday as drivers head to 'The Prairie State'.

Formerly known as the Gateway Motorsports Park, the World Wide Technology Raceway consists of a 1.25-mile-long oval with 11° of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 9° in turns 3 and 4. The track will be hosting its first Cup Series race since the governing body announced its appearance in the 2022 season last year.

The World Wide Technology Raceway has hosted the Camping World Truck Series, the NTT IndyCar Series, and the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series before.

Along with the points on offer and the chance to seal one's berth in the 2022 playoffs, drivers will be motivated to win by the monetary incentives on offer this weekend.

The Cup Series boasts a total purse value of $7,013,085 for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter. The Camping World Truck Series purse value totals to $696,198 for the Toyota 200. The Xfinity Series sees the purse value add up to $1,258,443 as the drivers prepare to race at the Portland International Raceway.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed the prize money that is up for grabs this weekend, tweeting:

“Purses (total all cars) for this weekend (incl all $ to charter teams based on competing on a per-race basis plus for last 3 years performance of charter. Also incl $$ to season-ending points funds). Cup-Gateway: $7,013,085, Xfinity-Portland: $1,258,443, Trucks-Gateway: $696,198.”

The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter goes live from the World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday at 3:30 pm EST on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Larson on World Wide Technology Raceway's first NASCAR Cup Series appearance

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is one of a handful of drivers from the highest echelon of stock car racing who has no prior experience at the 1.25-mile-long oval track. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, however, felt that the short-track will add elements to racing not seen at other venues, saying:

“I think it’s produced some decent racing in trucks, Xfinity or Nationwide whatever it was. With this car we already downshift at a lot of these tracks, I know the trucks and stuff do downshift there so we’ll probably be the same way.”

Catch Kyle Larson racing this weekend in the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter on Sunday.

