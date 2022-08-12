NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

After 23 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Richmond for another thriller with Federated Auto Parts 400.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at the Richmond Raceway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 0.75-mile-short track race.

The event can be enjoyed live on the USA Network, NBC Sports app, and MRN, and will be live on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

Along with the motivation to win the race, drivers will compete this weekend with a monetary incentive as well, which will motivate them to finish on top. This year, the Cup Series race in Richmond boasts a prize pool of $7,144,995 and the Camping World Truck Series will reward drivers with $744,951.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in Richmond across the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series, writing:

“Richmond purses (incl all $$ for all positions and all payouts to charter teams for participating and 3-year performance payouts plus any contingency awards and end-of-season points fund contributions): Cup: $7,144,995 Trucks: $744,951”

On August 13, 2022, the Cup Series action in Richmond will begin with practice at 5:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 5:50 pm ET. Both practice and qualifying races will go live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Richmond Raceway?

Heading to Richmond Raceway, the defending champion of the event, Martin Truex Jr. has the top position on the board as the favorite. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has odds of +600 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

His teammate Denny Hamlin stands second with the same odds of +600, followed by Kyle Busch at +700, Christopher Bell at +800, and current points table leader Chase Elliott at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds for Sunday’s race.

With three races left in the regular season and one position left in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see which winless driver will grab the remaining spot for the playoffs.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series at the Richmond Raceway on August 14, 2022.

