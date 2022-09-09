NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

After 27 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, the series headed to Kansas City for its second playoff race of the season.

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the second time this year at Kansas Speedway after hosting the AdventHealth 400 earlier in May. All qualified drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval race track.

Kansas Speedway @kansasspeedway The #NASCARPlayoffs are taking over the Heartland!! It's intense, it's tough and all is on the line. Are you ready? The #NASCARPlayoffs are taking over the Heartland!! It's intense, it's tough and all is on the line. Are you ready? 😤 https://t.co/BH6Lrc91Q9

The Hollywood Casino 400 can be enjoyed live on the USA Network, MRN, and NBC Sports app. It will be live on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

Drivers will be competing for monetary incentives as well. This year, the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway boasts a prize pool of $8,338,881, Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,661,536, and Camping World Truck Series will give $648,530.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs at Kansas Speedway across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series. He wrote:

“Kansas purses (includes all positions and all payouts based on Cup charter per-race and three-year historical funds, contingency funds, year-end fund contribution, etc): Cup-$8,338,881 Xfinity-$1,661,536 Truck-$648,530”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kansas purses (includes all positions and all payouts based on Cup charter per-race and three-year historical funds, contingency funds, year-end fund contribution, etc):



Cup-$8,338,881



Xfinity-$1,661,536



Truck-$648,530 Kansas purses (includes all positions and all payouts based on Cup charter per-race and three-year historical funds, contingency funds, year-end fund contribution, etc):Cup-$8,338,881Xfinity-$1,661,536Truck-$648,530

On September 4, 2022, the Cup Series action at Kansas Speedway will begin with practice at 12:05 pm ET followed by qualifying on the same day at 12:50 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on the NBC Sports app.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Kansas Speedway?

Heading to Kansas Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The #11 Toyota driver has odds of +550 to win Sunday’s second playoff race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +700 odds, Chase Elliott at +750, and the defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson at +800 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s race.

Erik Jones, who won the first NASCAR playoff race last Sunday, has the 11th highest betting odds of +5000 to win Sunday’s race.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C