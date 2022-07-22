NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Raceway

After 20 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Pennsylvania for another thriller, M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain as the Next Gen car will run for the first time at Pocono Raceway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win on the 2.5-mile-long track.

The action can be enjoyed live on USA Network and NBC Sports and will be live on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A triple dose of action is coming your way this weekend from @PoconoRaceway

Along with the motivation to win the race, drivers will compete this weekend with a monetary incentive as well, which will motivate them to finish on top. This year, the Cup Series race in Pennsylvania boasts a prize pool of $6,828,051, the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,337,905, and the Camping Truck Series will bag $702,702.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in Pennsylvania across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series, writing:

“Purses this weekend for Pocono (this is the total amount for all positions that could be paid out as well as contributions to season-ending points funds). Cup: $6,828,051 Xfinity: $1,337,905 Truck: $702,702”

On June 23, 2022, the Cup Series action in Pennsylvania will begin with practice at 2:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying on the same day at 3:20 pm ET. Both practice and qualifying races will go live on USA Network, NBC Sports, and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Pocono Raceway?

Heading to Pocono Raceway, the defending champion of the event, Kyle Busch, has the top position on the board as the favorite. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has odds of +600 to win the race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are tied with the second highest-betting odds of +800 to win the race on Sunday. Both drivers have already qualified for the playoff spots.

The defending Cup Series champion has the third-highest odds of +900 for Sunday.

With six races left in the regular season and two positions left in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see who secures a spot in the playoffs.

Catch NASCAR Cup Series at the Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022.

