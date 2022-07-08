NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After 18 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Hampton, Georgia for another thriller, Quaker State 400.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting as the Atlanta Motor Speedway returns to schedule once again. All the drivers who will take the grid for Quaker State 400 will be racing to win on the 1.54-mile-long track.

The action can be enjoyed live on USA Network and PRN and will be live on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Along with the motivation to win the race, drivers will compete this weekend with a monetary incentive as well. This year, the Cup Series race in Atlanta boasts a prize pool of $7,034,869. The Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,376,327 and drivers in NASCAR’s youngest series, the Truck Series, will bag $671,050.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs in Georgia across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series, writing:

“Purses for Atlanta weekend (includes payout for all positions, all per-race payout to Cup charter teams based on three-yr past performance plus all contribution from this race to season-ending points funds, etc.): Cup: $7,034,869 Xfinity: $1,376,327 Truck (Mid-Ohio): $671,050”

On June 9, 2022, the Cup Series action in Georgia will begin with the qualifying session at 11:35 a.m. ET and will be live on USA Network. There will be no practice session for this week’s Cup race.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and points table topper Chase Elliott enters another weekend as a favorite.

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott have the top positions on the board as favorites. They are tied at odds of +1000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Apart from Blaney, the other two drivers have bagged two victories each in the first 18 races of the season.

Drivers like William Byron, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace are tied with the second-best odds of +1200 to win the race on Sunday.

With eight races left in the regular season and three positions left in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see who secures a spot in the playoffs.

Catch NASCAR Cup Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022.

