NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

A general view of NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
A general view of NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Modified May 12, 2022 05:18 PM IST
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Kansas Speedway for this Sunday's AdventHealth 400. The venue will host the 13th race of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular finish in Darlington last weekend.

This weekend, the 1.5 mile track will make its first of two appearances in the Cup Series calendar. Kansas Speedway hosted its first Cup Series race in 2011, with Jeff Gordan taking the win. A total of 36 Cup cars will be seen on track on Sunday. The race consists of 267 laps divided over three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Kansas(all ET)Sat10:45a-ARCA prac/qualNoon-FS1-Truck p&q2p-FS1-ARCA race (100)5p-FS2-Cup p&q7p-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay8p-FS1-Truck race (30-30-74)NWS: temps 70-80s, 15%rain;Sun1:30p-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay3p-FS1-Cup race (80-85-102)NWS: 70s, 20%Wknd schedule grid thru AMS: https://t.co/mOYHlmUqTb

Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Dutch Boy 150: High 91°, Low 66°, mostly cloudy, thunderstorms; warm, chance of rain.

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Heart of America 200: Early AM rain & thunderstorm, midday clearing, light and variable winds, 86/61.

oh baby, IT'S RACE WEEK 🤩#DutchBoy150 | #HeartofAmerica200 | #AdventHealth400 https://t.co/z3vGDRahNC

Sunday, May 15, 2022

AdventHealth 400: Chance of rain & thunderstorm, afternoon clearing, northerly winds, 8-14 mph, 79/57.

Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 iteration of AdventHealth 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez
Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Kansas Speeday on May 15 at 3 pm ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

हिन्दी