NASCAR 2022: Where to watch AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway race - Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 will be held at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 15. The action will start at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcasted on FOX and MRN.

The venue will host its 12th Cup Series race and make its first of two appearances for the 2022 season. Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for this race, which will begin at 5:35 pm ET on Saturday and can be watched on FS1.

The 2022 season saw peak viewership in the first 12 races in comparison to last year. This year's Cup Series has averaged 4.76 million viewers, which is 17% higher than last year’s average after the first 10 races, according to FOX Sport. This number is expected to rise further this weekend in Kansas.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete against one another for 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long track, resulting in a 400-mile race.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch won last year’s AdventHealth 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen ten different winners over the course of 12 races, and with the start of the AdventHealth 400, all drivers will be even hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway?

Sunday, May 15, 2022

The 2022 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will air on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm EST. Live streams for the race will be available on the FOX Sports App, which is available for both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOX.com.

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights for all NASCAR events. All the action in Kansas, including practice, qualifying and the main event, will be telecasted live on FS1.

If you are not in front of the TV and don’t want to miss this entertaining racing weekend, you can also enjoy these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App, available on both iOS and Android.

If you don’t have a cable log-in for FOX Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV to stream it.

