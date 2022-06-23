Create
NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway 

A general view of cars on traduring the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Jun 23, 2022 02:16 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Nashville Superspeedway during Sunday's Ally 400. The venue will host the 17th race of the 2022 Cup season.

This weekend, the 1.33-mile-long oval track will host the Ally 400 for the second time in NASCAR's history. A total of 36 Cup cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 300 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Music City, 🔜🎵 https://t.co/Nd3jCPXeWK

Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR Ally 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 24, 2022

Ally 400 practice: High 94°F, Low 69°F, sunny, west winds, 8-15 mph.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Ally 400 qualifying: High 95°F, Low 71°F, cloudy, west winds, 12-18 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Ally 400: High 95°F, Low 69°F, variably cloudy, NE winds and 25% chance of rain.

Nashville(ET)Friday4-FS1-Truck p&q5:35-USA-Xfinity practice6:30-USA-Cup practice8-FS1-Truck race 45-50-55Sat-USANoon-Xfinity qualifying1-Cup qualifying3:30-Xfinity race 45-45-98Sun-NBC5-Cup race 90-95-115NWS: 90s (heat index 100+ Sat-Sun), 45% rain Sun

Full entry list: NASCAR 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2022 iteration of Ally 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

