NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway 

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Nashville Superspeedway during Sunday's Ally 400. The venue will host the 17th race of the 2022 Cup season.

This weekend, the 1.33-mile-long oval track will host the Ally 400 for the second time in NASCAR's history. A total of 36 Cup cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 300 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR Ally 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 24, 2022

Ally 400 practice: High 94°F, Low 69°F, sunny, west winds, 8-15 mph.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Ally 400 qualifying: High 95°F, Low 71°F, cloudy, west winds, 12-18 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Ally 400: High 95°F, Low 69°F, variably cloudy, NE winds and 25% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Nashville

(ET)



Friday

4-FS1-Truck p&q

5:35-USA-Xfinity practice

6:30-USA-Cup practice

8-FS1-Truck race 45-50-55



Sat-USA

Noon-Xfinity qualifying

1-Cup qualifying

3:30-Xfinity race 45-45-98



Sun-NBC

5-Cup race 90-95-115



Full entry list: NASCAR 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2022 iteration of Ally 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

