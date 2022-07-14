Create
NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Ambetter 301
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 14, 2022 02:26 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during Sunday’s Ambetter 301. The venue will host the 20th race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.058-mile-long oval track will host the Cup race for the 30th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 361 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 318.458 miles in total.

The stage is set 😤📍 @NHMS https://t.co/rNJ9JHCvfB

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Ambetter 301 practice: High 83°, Low 57°, partly sunny, and a 25% chance of rain.

Ambetter 301 qualifying: High 85°, Low 61°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 13% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Ambetter 301 main race: High 86°, Low 63°, partly sunny, a stray thunderstorm, and a 40% chance of rain.

LoudonFri3:15-Mod practice5:05-USA-Xfinity p&q6:45-Mod qualSat11:35-USA(noon)-Cup p&q2:30-USA-Xfinity race 45-45-1106-FloRacing-Mod race 100Sun3-USA-Cup race 70-115-116NWS: Temps 80s, Sun-40% rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Ambetter 301 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

