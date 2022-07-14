NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during Sunday’s Ambetter 301. The venue will host the 20th race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 1.058-mile-long oval track will host the Cup race for the 30th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 361 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 318.458 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Ambetter 301 practice: High 83°, Low 57°, partly sunny, and a 25% chance of rain.

Ambetter 301 qualifying: High 85°, Low 61°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 13% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Ambetter 301 main race: High 86°, Low 63°, partly sunny, a stray thunderstorm, and a 40% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Loudon



Fri

3:15-Mod practice

5:05-USA-Xfinity p&q

6:45-Mod qual



Sat

11:35-USA(noon)-Cup p&q

2:30-USA-Xfinity race 45-45-110

6-FloRacing-Mod race 100



Sun

3-USA-Cup race 70-115-116



NWS: Temps 80s, Sun-40% rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Ambetter 301 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

