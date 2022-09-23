Create

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Yash Soni
Modified Sep 23, 2022 01:16 AM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The venue will host the 30th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fourth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long track will host the Cup race for the 18th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 334 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 24, 2022

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 practice: High 98°F, Low 77°F, Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 qualifying: High 98°F, Low 77°F, Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 25, 2022

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 main race: High 98°F, Low 75°F, Sunny, and a 5% chance of rain.

Texasupdated with green-flag times. (ET)Sat10:35-USA-Xfinity p&q12:35-USA-Cup p&q3-USA-Prerace3:49-USA-Xfinity race 45-45-110, 5 sets, fuel 59-62Sun11a-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2:30-USA-Prerace3:49-USA-Cup race 105-105-124, 9 sets, fuel 61-65NWS: Temps 90s, 5% rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Garrett Smithley (i)
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Texas Motor Speedway on September 25 at 3:30 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

Edited by Anurag C

