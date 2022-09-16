NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The venue will host the 29th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the third race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 0.533-mile short track will host the Cup race for the 62nd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Saturday and will compete over 500 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 266.5 miles in total.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bristol

(ET)



Thu

2:30-ARCA p&q

4:30-FS1-Truck p&q

6:30-FS1-ARCA race (200)

9-FS1-Truck race 55-55-90



Fri

2:35-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfin p&q

4:35-USA(5pm, stream prior)-Cup p&q

7:30-USA-Xfin race 85-85-130



Sat

7:30-USA-Cup race 125-125-250



Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, September 16, 2022

Bass Pro Shops Night Race practice: High 83°F, Low 56°F, Sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying: High 83°F, Low 56°F, Sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, September 16, 2022

Bass Pro Shops Night Race main race: High 82°F, Low 57°F, Sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17 at 7:30 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

