Create

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 25, 2022 07:16 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. The venue will host the 26th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the finale of the regular season.

This weekend, the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway will host the Cup race for the 151st time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Saturday and will compete over 160 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Hello again, @DAYTONA 🏆 https://t.co/VpvNhBGmju

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 26, 2022

Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying: High 90°F, Low 75°F, mostly cloudy with occasional thunderstorms, and a 75% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Coke Zero Sugar 400 main race: High 91°F, Low 74°F, mostly cloudy, severe thunderstorm, and a 75% chance of rain.

Daytona ET(no practice)Fri-USA3-Xfinity qualifying5:05-Cup qualifying7-Prerace7:30-Xfinity race 30-30-40Sat3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay7-NBC-Cup race 35-60-65NWS:80s, 75% rain (35% after 8pm both days)

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - David Ragan
  15. #16 - Daniel Hemric (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #62 - Noah Gragson (i)
  35. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  36. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Daytona International Speedway on August 27 at 7:00 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...