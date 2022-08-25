NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. The venue will host the 26th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the finale of the regular season.

This weekend, the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway will host the Cup race for the 151st time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Saturday and will compete over 160 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 26, 2022

Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying: High 90°F, Low 75°F, mostly cloudy with occasional thunderstorms, and a 75% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Coke Zero Sugar 400 main race: High 91°F, Low 74°F, mostly cloudy, severe thunderstorm, and a 75% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Daytona

ET

(no practice)



Fri-USA

3-Xfinity qualifying

5:05-Cup qualifying

7-Prerace

7:30-Xfinity race 30-30-40



Sat

3-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

7-NBC-Cup race 35-60-65



Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - David Ragan #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Ty Gibbs (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #62 - Noah Gragson (i) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Daytona International Speedway on August 27 at 7:00 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C