NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Richmond Raceway for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400. The venue will host the 24th race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track will host the Cup race for the 65th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 400 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 300 miles in total.

Richmond Raceway @RichmondRaceway Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms are forecast for the Richmond Raceway area including lightning. We advise you to secure items at campsites. Please seek appropriate shelter.



Tonight's Track Laps for Charity and Family Movie Night have been canceled. Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms are forecast for the Richmond Raceway area including lightning. We advise you to secure items at campsites. Please seek appropriate shelter.Tonight's Track Laps for Charity and Family Movie Night have been canceled. https://t.co/wmstp5v4Wm

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Richmond Raceway:

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Federated Auto Parts 400 practice: High 82°F, Low 59 °F, sunny and pleasant, and a 0% chance of rain.

Federated Auto Parts 400 qualifying: High 82°F, Low 59 °F, sunny and pleasant, and a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Federated Auto Parts 400 main race: High 85°F, Low 65°F, mostly cloudy, severe thunderstorm, and a 10% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Richmond



Sat

3:00-FS1-Truck p&q

5:05-USA-Cup p&q

7:00-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

8:00-FS1-Truck race (70-70-110)



Sun

Noon-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:00-USA-Prerace

3:00-USA-Cup race (70-160-170)



Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2022 iteration of the Federated Auto Parts 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 – Ty Gibbs #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Richmond Raceway on August 14 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

