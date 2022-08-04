NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Michigan International Speedway for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. The venue will host the 23rd race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 2-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the Cup race for the 54th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 200 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Michigan



Sat

9:05—NBC web/app stream-Xfinity p&q

10:45-ARCA p&q

12:35-NBC web/app stream-Cup p&q

3:30-USA-Xfinity race (30-30-65)

6:30-MavTV/Flo-ARCA race (100)



Sun

3:00-USA-Cup race 45-75-80



Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Michigan International Speedway:

Saturday, August 6, 2022

FireKeepers Casino 400 practice: High 31°C (87.8°F), Low 21°C (69.8°F), sunny, partly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying: High 31°C (87.8°F), Low 21° C (69.8°F), sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 7, 2022

FireKeepers Casino 400 main race: High 31°C (87.8°F), Low 22°C (71.6°F), mostly cloudy, severe thunderstorm, and a 50% chance of rain.

Michigan International Speedway @MISpeedway Race Fans there is a threat of a severe thunderstorm in the area. Please implement your personal safety plan. Please be sure to secure all items at your campsite. We will be temporary closing the camping checkpoints to ensure the safety of all involved Race Fansthere is a threat of a severe thunderstorm in the area. Please implement your personal safety plan. Please be sure to secure all items at your campsite. We will be temporary closing the camping checkpoints to ensure the safety of all involved 🚨 Race Fans 🚨 there is a threat of a severe thunderstorm in the area. Please implement your personal safety plan. Please be sure to secure all items at your campsite. We will be temporary closing the camping checkpoints to ensure the safety of all involved https://t.co/lxG1yHu9sO

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 – J.J. Yeley (i) #16 – Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #33 – Austin Dillon #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 -Ty Dillon #43 -Erik Jones #45 – Ty Gibbs #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 – B.J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Michigan International Speedway on August 7 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

