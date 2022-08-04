Create
NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 04, 2022 05:00 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Michigan International Speedway for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. The venue will host the 23rd race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 2-mile-long D-shaped oval track will host the Cup race for the 54th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 200 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

MichiganSat9:05—NBC web/app stream-Xfinity p&q10:45-ARCA p&q12:35-NBC web/app stream-Cup p&q3:30-USA-Xfinity race (30-30-65)6:30-MavTV/Flo-ARCA race (100)Sun3:00-USA-Cup race 45-75-80NWS: temps 80s, rain 20%-Sat, 50%-Sun

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Michigan International Speedway:

Saturday, August 6, 2022

FireKeepers Casino 400 practice: High 31°C (87.8°F), Low 21°C (69.8°F), sunny, partly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying: High 31°C (87.8°F), Low 21° C (69.8°F), sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 7, 2022

FireKeepers Casino 400 main race: High 31°C (87.8°F), Low 22°C (71.6°F), mostly cloudy, severe thunderstorm, and a 50% chance of rain.

🚨 Race Fans 🚨 there is a threat of a severe thunderstorm in the area. Please implement your personal safety plan. Please be sure to secure all items at your campsite. We will be temporary closing the camping checkpoints to ensure the safety of all involved https://t.co/lxG1yHu9sO

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 – J.J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 – Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #33 – Austin Dillon
  26. #34 - Michael McDowell
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  28. #41 - Cole Custer
  29. #42 -Ty Dillon
  30. #43 -Erik Jones
  31. #45 – Ty Gibbs
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  36. #78 – B.J. McLeod (i)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Michigan International Speedway on August 7 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

