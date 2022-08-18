Create

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Watkins Glen International for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. The venue will host the 25th race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 2.45-mile road course will host the Cup race for the 36th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 90 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 220 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Watkins Glen International:

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Go Bowling at The Glen practice: High 86°F, Low 60°F, partly cloudy, and a 30% chance of rain.

Go Bowling at The Glen qualifying: High 86°F, Low 60°F, partly cloudy, and a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Go Bowling at The Glen main race: High 86°F, Low 62°F, mostly cloudy, severe thunderstorm, and a 50% chance of rain.

Weather Alert: ACTIVE THUNDERSTORMS are forecasted for the WGI area including lightning. We advise you to secure items at campsites. Please seek appropriate shelter. https://t.co/WVqXCUREhx

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2022 iteration of the Go Bowling at The Glen is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Joey Hand
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  25. #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #34 - Michael McDowell
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #42 - Ty Dillon
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #45 – Kurt Busch
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #48 - Alex Bowman
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #77 - Mike Rockenfeller (i)
  37. #78 - Kyle Tilley
  38. #91 - Kimi Räikkönen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Watkins Glen International on August 21 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

