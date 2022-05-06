NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock-car racing at Darlington Raceway for this Sunday's Goodyear 400. The venue will host the 12th race of the 2022 Cup Series season after a spectacular finish in Dover last weekend.

The 'Lady in Black' will make its first out of two appearances in the Cup Series calendar this year. Drivers are set to battle it out over the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track.

Darlington Raceway hosted its first Cup Series race in 1950, with Johnny Mantz taking the win.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Darlington

all on FS1



Fri

3pm-Truck p&q

4:30-Race Hub

5-Xfinity p&q

6:30-NASCAR RaceDay

7:42-Truck race (45-45-57)



Sat

10:30-Cup p&q

12:30-NASCAR RaceDay

1:48-Xfinity race (45-45-57)



Sun

2-NASCAR RaceDay

3:42-Cup race (90-95-108)



It is one of the steepest banking oval tracks, at a maximum of 33° on turns one and two and 23 degrees of banking at turns three and four.

A total of 36 drivers will be seen on track for Sunday. The race consists of 293 laps divided over three stages, adding up to 400-miles to the checkered flag.

Weather Forecast for 2022 NASCAR Goodyear 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Darlington Raceway:

Friday, May 6, 2022

Dead on Tools 200: High 91°, Low 66°, Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms; warm, 60% chance of rain

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Mahindra ROXOR 200: High 86°, Low 62°, thunderstorm, 40% chance of rain

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Goodyear 400: High 75°, Low 53°, Not as warm with some sun, 10% chance of rain

Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2022 iteration of the Goodyear 400 is set to see a total of 36 cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - Daniel Hemric #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

