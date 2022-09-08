Create

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Yash Soni
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400. The venue will host the 28th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the second race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval race track will host the Cup race for the 22nd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

No shortage of drama in the Heartland. SUNDAY | 3 PM ET | USA https://t.co/sCC8czn2kX

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Hollywood Casino 400 practice: High 84°F, Low 65°F, partly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying: High 84°F, Low 65°F, partly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Hollywood Casino 400 main race: High 75°F, Low 60°F, partly cloudy, and a 25% chance of rain.

Kansas(ET)Fri3-FS2-Truck p&q5:05-USA-Xfinity p&q7:30-FS1-Truck race 30-30-74Sat10:15-ARCA p&q12:05-NBC Sports web/app stream-Cup p&q3-USA-Xfinity race 45-45-1107-FloRacing/MavTV-ARCA race (100)Sun3-USA-Cup race 80-85-102NWS: Fri-80s/1%, Sat-80s/20%, Sun-70s/25%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the Hollywood Casino 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 – Ty Gibbs
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 – Landon Cassill
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Kansas Speedway on September 11 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

