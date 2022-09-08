NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400. The venue will host the 28th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the second race of the NASCAR playoffs.

This weekend, the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval race track will host the Cup race for the 22nd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 267 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Hollywood Casino 400 practice: High 84°F, Low 65°F, partly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying: High 84°F, Low 65°F, partly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Hollywood Casino 400 main race: High 75°F, Low 60°F, partly cloudy, and a 25% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the Hollywood Casino 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 – Ty Gibbs #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 – Landon Cassill #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at the Kansas Speedway on September 11 at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

