Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

A general view of fans on a grassy field and under canopies watching the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
A general view of fans on a grassy field and under canopies watching the NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 30, 2022 06:46 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Road America during Sunday's Kwik Trip 250. The venue will host the 18th race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

On the road again.And we can't wait to get on the road (course) again 🎵 https://t.co/WjCzD3WP0D

This weekend, the 4.048-mile-long oval track will host the Kwik Trip 250 for the second time in NASCAR's history. A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 62 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 250 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend on Road America:

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Kwik Trip 250 practice: High 81°, Low 57°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 6% chance of rain.

Kwik Trip 250 qualifying: High 81°, Low 57°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 6% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Kwik Trip 250: High 83°, Low 60°, Sunshine and clouds mixed, and a 20% chance of rain.

A perfect weekend for racing. Grab a hat and some sunscreen, load up the kids and get your tickets and parking early.Event Details and Tickets: -> bit.ly/KwikTrip250#NASCAR // #KWIKTRIP // #KWIKTRIP250 // #JOCKEY // #HENRY180 https://t.co/MYArvfUWre

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

The 2022 iteration of Kwik Trip 250 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Joey Hand
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #34 - Michael McDowell
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  28. #41 - Cole Custer
  29. #42 - Ty Dillon
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #45 - Kurt Busch
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  36. #78 - Kyle Tilley (i)
  37. #99 -Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend on Road America on July 3 at 3:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...