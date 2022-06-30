NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Road America during Sunday's Kwik Trip 250. The venue will host the 18th race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 4.048-mile-long oval track will host the Kwik Trip 250 for the second time in NASCAR's history. A total of 37 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 62 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 250 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Kwik Trip 250

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend on Road America:

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Kwik Trip 250 practice: High 81°, Low 57°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 6% chance of rain.

Kwik Trip 250 qualifying: High 81°, Low 57°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 6% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Kwik Trip 250: High 83°, Low 60°, Sunshine and clouds mixed, and a 20% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

The 2022 iteration of Kwik Trip 250 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Joey Hand #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #27 - Loris Hezemans (i) #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - Kyle Tilley (i) #99 -Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend on Road America on July 3 at 3:00 pm ET.

