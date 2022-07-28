Create
NASCAR 2022: Weather forecast for Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 28, 2022 10:35 PM IST

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The venue will host the 22nd race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 2.489-mile road course will host the Cup race for the second time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 38 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 82 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 200 miles in total.

Weather forecast promising for this weekend in Indianapolis. Natl Weather Service says high in low-80s with 20% chance of rain Sunday, less than 10% chance of rain Fri-Sat (have rain tires if needed for Indy road course).

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard practice: High 81°, Low 62°, mostly sunny, and a 10% chance of rain.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard qualifying: High 81°, Low 61°, Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard main race: High 82°, Low 63°, partly cloudy, and a 20% chance of rain.

Fast cars, cool weather and plenty of sunshine. 🌤🏁🧱That's what's in store for #NASCAR and #INDYCAR at #TheBrickyard this weekend!Remember, kids 15 and under get in free with an adult General Admission ticket!🎟 >>> bit.ly/3OzGneC https://t.co/JdrUEXkRQc

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2022 iteration of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Joey Hand
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #26 - Daniil Kvyat
  25. #27 - Loris Hezemans (i)
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #34 - Michael McDowell
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #42 -Ty Dillon
  31. #43 -Erik Jones
  32. #45 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #48 - Alex Bowman
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  37. #78 - Josh Williams (i)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31 at 2:30 pm ET on NBC and PRN.

