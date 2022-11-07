NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

The 36 races, including the season finale race, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano captured his second Cup Series title after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday (November 6).

Logano had a perfect day starting from the pole, sweeping the Stage 1 win, and stayed in P2 in Stage 2 in dominant fashion. He led a race-high 187 laps and drove away his #22 Ford from Ryan Blaney to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Logano became the new Cup Series champion and ended his phenomenal 2022 season in style. He gained 40 points and holds the top spot in the Cup Series standings with 5040 points, four wins, and 11 top-10 finishes.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain was the only title contender to challenge Logano for the win in the closing laps, but it wasn’t enough to beat him. He crossed the finish line in third place and gained 34 points to cap off a career-best second finish in the Cup Series final standings.

He is followed by Christopher Bell (5027 points), Chase Elliott (5009 points), and Denny Hamlin (2379 points) completing the top-five drivers in the standings. 2021 cup champion Kyle Larson finished seventh in the standings with 2354 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the Phoenix Raceway race:

Joey Logano - 5040 Ross Chastain - 5034 Christopher Bell - 5027 Chase Elliott - 5009 Denny Hamlin - 2379 William Byron - 2378 Kyle Larson - 2354 Ryan Blaney - 2354 Chase Briscoe - 2292 Daniel Suarez - 2272 Austin Dillon - 2228 Austin Cindric - 2226 Kyle Busch - 2224 Tyler Reddick - 2215 Kevin Harvick - 2126 Alex Bowman - 2107 Martin Truex Jr. - 1037 Erik Jones - 831 Bubba Wallace - 764 Aric Almirola - 760 Chris Buescher - 727 Justin Haley - 699 Michael McDowell - 663 Brad Keselowski - 629 Cole Custer - 589 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 580 Harrison Burton - 573 Todd Gilliland - 531 Ty Dillon - 518 Kurt Busch - 485 Corey LaJoie - 466 Cody Ware - 305 David Ragan - 89 Joey Hand - 64 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Mike Rockenfeller - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 8 Conor Daly - 3 Kimi Raikkonen - 1

