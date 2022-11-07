Create

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 07, 2022 01:51 PM IST
The 36 races, including the season finale race, have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano captured his second Cup Series title after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday (November 6).

Logano had a perfect day starting from the pole, sweeping the Stage 1 win, and stayed in P2 in Stage 2 in dominant fashion. He led a race-high 187 laps and drove away his #22 Ford from Ryan Blaney to cross the checkered flag in P1.

We did it! 🏁 #The22In22 🏆 #TeamJL https://t.co/7V72GS5EWp

With Sunday’s victory, Logano became the new Cup Series champion and ended his phenomenal 2022 season in style. He gained 40 points and holds the top spot in the Cup Series standings with 5040 points, four wins, and 11 top-10 finishes.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain was the only title contender to challenge Logano for the win in the closing laps, but it wasn’t enough to beat him. He crossed the finish line in third place and gained 34 points to cap off a career-best second finish in the Cup Series final standings.

Final Cup driver points: https://t.co/eZJzTtHmNF

He is followed by Christopher Bell (5027 points), Chase Elliott (5009 points), and Denny Hamlin (2379 points) completing the top-five drivers in the standings. 2021 cup champion Kyle Larson finished seventh in the standings with 2354 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the Phoenix Raceway race:

  1. Joey Logano - 5040
  2. Ross Chastain - 5034
  3. Christopher Bell - 5027
  4. Chase Elliott - 5009
  5. Denny Hamlin - 2379
  6. William Byron - 2378
  7. Kyle Larson - 2354
  8. Ryan Blaney - 2354
  9. Chase Briscoe - 2292
  10. Daniel Suarez - 2272
  11. Austin Dillon - 2228
  12. Austin Cindric - 2226
  13. Kyle Busch - 2224
  14. Tyler Reddick - 2215
  15. Kevin Harvick - 2126
  16. Alex Bowman - 2107
  17. Martin Truex Jr. - 1037
  18. Erik Jones - 831
  19. Bubba Wallace - 764
  20. Aric Almirola - 760
  21. Chris Buescher - 727
  22. Justin Haley - 699
  23. Michael McDowell - 663
  24. Brad Keselowski - 629
  25. Cole Custer - 589
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 580
  27. Harrison Burton - 573
  28. Todd Gilliland - 531
  29. Ty Dillon - 518
  30. Kurt Busch - 485
  31. Corey LaJoie - 466
  32. Cody Ware - 305
  33. David Ragan - 89
  34. Joey Hand - 64
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Mike Rockenfeller - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Kyle Tilley - 8
  40. Conor Daly - 3
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 1

