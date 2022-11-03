NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway?

Phoenix Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race this weekend. The 36th and final race of the 2022 Cup Series season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, near Phoenix, the Phoenix Raceway is an oval track with one mile of total track length. The track opened in 1964 and features a total of four turns, with eight to nine degrees of banking on the turn and three degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Phoenix Raceway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Ruoff Mortgage 500 in March.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will feature 36 drivers, including the final four drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the season finale race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Garrett Smithley leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Garrett Smithley - 35.800 Brad Keselowski - 32.150 Cody Ware - 31.350 Alex Bowman - 27.900 Justin Haley - 26.000 AJ Allmendinger - 23.750 Ty Gibbs - 22.850 Kyle Busch - 22.700 Austin Cindric - 21.700 Erik Jones - 19.400 Michael McDowell - 18.800 Harrison Burton - 17.450 Kevin Harvick - 14.950 Daniel Suarez - 9.850 Ryan Blaney - 8.050 Denny Hamlin - 5.450 Chase Elliott - 7.900 Ross Chastain - 3.550

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 34.850 Landon Cassill - 31.750 Ty Dillon - 29.950 Tyler Reddick - 26.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.500 Corey LaJoie - 23.650 Austin Dillon - 22.750 Chris Buescher - 22.350 Todd Gilliland - 20.450 Martin Truex Jr. - 19.150 Cole Custer - 17.700 Aric Almirola - 17.050 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 10.200 Chase Briscoe - 8.400 William Byron - 7.700 Kyle Larson - 1.650 Joey Logano - 5.350 Christopher Bell - 3.050

Catch all the teams and drivers for the final time this season at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

