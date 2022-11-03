NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway?

Phoenix Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race this weekend. The 36th and final race of the 2022 Cup Series season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.
Located in Avondale, Arizona, near Phoenix, the Phoenix Raceway is an oval track with one mile of total track length. The track opened in 1964 and features a total of four turns, with eight to nine degrees of banking on the turn and three degrees of banking on the backstretch.
Phoenix Raceway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Ruoff Mortgage 500 in March.
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will feature 36 drivers, including the final four drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the season finale race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Garrett Smithley leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Garrett Smithley - 35.800
- Brad Keselowski - 32.150
- Cody Ware - 31.350
- Alex Bowman - 27.900
- Justin Haley - 26.000
- AJ Allmendinger - 23.750
- Ty Gibbs - 22.850
- Kyle Busch - 22.700
- Austin Cindric - 21.700
- Erik Jones - 19.400
- Michael McDowell - 18.800
- Harrison Burton - 17.450
- Kevin Harvick - 14.950
- Daniel Suarez - 9.850
- Ryan Blaney - 8.050
- Denny Hamlin - 5.450
- Chase Elliott - 7.900
- Ross Chastain - 3.550
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 34.850
- Landon Cassill - 31.750
- Ty Dillon - 29.950
- Tyler Reddick - 26.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.500
- Corey LaJoie - 23.650
- Austin Dillon - 22.750
- Chris Buescher - 22.350
- Todd Gilliland - 20.450
- Martin Truex Jr. - 19.150
- Cole Custer - 17.700
- Aric Almirola - 17.050
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 10.200
- Chase Briscoe - 8.400
- William Byron - 7.700
- Kyle Larson - 1.650
- Joey Logano - 5.350
- Christopher Bell - 3.050
Catch all the teams and drivers for the final time this season at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.