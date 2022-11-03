Create

NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 03, 2022 11:36 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race this weekend. The 36th and final race of the 2022 Cup Series season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, near Phoenix, the Phoenix Raceway is an oval track with one mile of total track length. The track opened in 1964 and features a total of four turns, with eight to nine degrees of banking on the turn and three degrees of banking on the backstretch.

Phoenix Raceway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Ruoff Mortgage 500 in March.

One race to settle it all. #Championship4 https://t.co/V7Zbo866lN

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will feature 36 drivers, including the final four drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the season finale race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Qualifying orders for Phoenix: https://t.co/2pVz2m7ZG5

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Garrett Smithley leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Garrett Smithley - 35.800
  2. Brad Keselowski - 32.150
  3. Cody Ware - 31.350
  4. Alex Bowman - 27.900
  5. Justin Haley - 26.000
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 23.750
  7. Ty Gibbs - 22.850
  8. Kyle Busch - 22.700
  9. Austin Cindric - 21.700
  10. Erik Jones - 19.400
  11. Michael McDowell - 18.800
  12. Harrison Burton - 17.450
  13. Kevin Harvick - 14.950
  14. Daniel Suarez - 9.850
  15. Ryan Blaney - 8.050
  16. Denny Hamlin - 5.450
  17. Chase Elliott - 7.900
  18. Ross Chastain - 3.550

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 34.850
  2. Landon Cassill - 31.750
  3. Ty Dillon - 29.950
  4. Tyler Reddick - 26.400
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.500
  6. Corey LaJoie - 23.650
  7. Austin Dillon - 22.750
  8. Chris Buescher - 22.350
  9. Todd Gilliland - 20.450
  10. Martin Truex Jr. - 19.150
  11. Cole Custer - 17.700
  12. Aric Almirola - 17.050
  13. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 10.200
  14. Chase Briscoe - 8.400
  15. William Byron - 7.700
  16. Kyle Larson - 1.650
  17. Joey Logano - 5.350
  18. Christopher Bell - 3.050

Catch all the teams and drivers for the final time this season at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...