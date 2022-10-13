Create

NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 13, 2022 07:20 PM IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s South Point 400 this weekend. The 33rd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the seventh race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Located in Clark County, Nevada outside Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a tri-oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.

All in for a ticket to the #Championship4. #NASCARPlayoffs | @LVMotorSpeedway https://t.co/m0urha2tHH

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Pennzoil 400 in March 2022.

The South Point 400 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 16, 2022, at 12:50 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the first race of Round of 8.

Qualifying order for NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Practice and qualifying groups and order for Cup and qualifying order for Xfinity at Las Vegas: https://t.co/t6qwrMvtpE

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR South Point 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 37.800
  2. Cody Ware - 36.650
  3. Todd Gilliland - 28.850
  4. Ty Dillon - 27.800
  5. Cole Custer - 24.700
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.100
  7. Daniel Suarez - 23.000
  8. Corey LaJoie - 19.150
  9. Martin Truex Jr - 17.500
  10. Erik Jones - 15.600
  11. Austin Dillon - 13.050
  12. Justin Haley - 11.550
  13. Kyle Busch - 9.000
  14. Bubba Wallace - 7.850
  15. Ryan Blaney - 20.600
  16. Denny Hamlin - 13.150
  17. Chase Elliott - 11.100
  18. Joey Logano - 10.000

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 36.750
  2. Landon Cassill - 35.200
  3. Harrison Burton - 28.450
  4. Alex Bowman - 26.700
  5. Michael McDowell - 23.650
  6. Ty Gibbs - 23.000
  7. Brad Keselowski - 20.100
  8. Aric Almirola - 18.550
  9. Austin Cindric - 16.150
  10. Chris Buescher - 14.100
  11. AJ Allmendinger - 11.600
  12. Kevin Harvick - 9.000
  13. Tyler Reddick - 8.800
  14. Ross Chastain - 22.400
  15. Kyle Larson - 19.950
  16. Chase Briscoe - 11.200
  17. William Byron - 10.550
  18. Christopher Bell - 3.150

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...