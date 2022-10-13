NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s South Point 400 this weekend. The 33rd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the seventh race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Located in Clark County, Nevada outside Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a tri-oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Pennzoil 400 in March 2022.
The South Point 400 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 16, 2022, at 12:50 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the first race of Round of 8.
Qualifying order for NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.
The qualifying order for NASCAR South Point 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 37.800
- Cody Ware - 36.650
- Todd Gilliland - 28.850
- Ty Dillon - 27.800
- Cole Custer - 24.700
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.100
- Daniel Suarez - 23.000
- Corey LaJoie - 19.150
- Martin Truex Jr - 17.500
- Erik Jones - 15.600
- Austin Dillon - 13.050
- Justin Haley - 11.550
- Kyle Busch - 9.000
- Bubba Wallace - 7.850
- Ryan Blaney - 20.600
- Denny Hamlin - 13.150
- Chase Elliott - 11.100
- Joey Logano - 10.000
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 36.750
- Landon Cassill - 35.200
- Harrison Burton - 28.450
- Alex Bowman - 26.700
- Michael McDowell - 23.650
- Ty Gibbs - 23.000
- Brad Keselowski - 20.100
- Aric Almirola - 18.550
- Austin Cindric - 16.150
- Chris Buescher - 14.100
- AJ Allmendinger - 11.600
- Kevin Harvick - 9.000
- Tyler Reddick - 8.800
- Ross Chastain - 22.400
- Kyle Larson - 19.950
- Chase Briscoe - 11.200
- William Byron - 10.550
- Christopher Bell - 3.150
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.