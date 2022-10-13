NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s South Point 400 this weekend. The 33rd race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the seventh race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Located in Clark County, Nevada outside Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a tri-oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1996 and features 20 degrees of banking at each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Pennzoil 400 in March 2022.

The South Point 400 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 16, 2022, at 12:50 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the first race of Round of 8.

Qualifying order for NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Practice and qualifying groups and order for Cup and qualifying order for Xfinity at Las Vegas: Practice and qualifying groups and order for Cup and qualifying order for Xfinity at Las Vegas: https://t.co/t6qwrMvtpE

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with JJ Yeley leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR South Point 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 37.800 Cody Ware - 36.650 Todd Gilliland - 28.850 Ty Dillon - 27.800 Cole Custer - 24.700 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 23.100 Daniel Suarez - 23.000 Corey LaJoie - 19.150 Martin Truex Jr - 17.500 Erik Jones - 15.600 Austin Dillon - 13.050 Justin Haley - 11.550 Kyle Busch - 9.000 Bubba Wallace - 7.850 Ryan Blaney - 20.600 Denny Hamlin - 13.150 Chase Elliott - 11.100 Joey Logano - 10.000

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 36.750 Landon Cassill - 35.200 Harrison Burton - 28.450 Alex Bowman - 26.700 Michael McDowell - 23.650 Ty Gibbs - 23.000 Brad Keselowski - 20.100 Aric Almirola - 18.550 Austin Cindric - 16.150 Chris Buescher - 14.100 AJ Allmendinger - 11.600 Kevin Harvick - 9.000 Tyler Reddick - 8.800 Ross Chastain - 22.400 Kyle Larson - 19.950 Chase Briscoe - 11.200 William Byron - 10.550 Christopher Bell - 3.150

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15, 2022, live on NBC and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes