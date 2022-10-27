NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

Martinsville Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Xfinity 500 this weekend. The 35th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the ninth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway is an oval track with 0.526 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1947 and features a total of four turns, with 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking in the straights.

Martinsville Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in April.

The Xfinity 500 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at 12:45 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the elimination race of Round of 8.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Practice groups and qualifying orders for Martinsville. Xfinity is one round of qualifying; Cup is two. Practice groups and qualifying orders for Martinsville. Xfinity is one round of qualifying; Cup is two. https://t.co/imVHk1jEAl

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Cody Ware leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR's Xfinity 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Cody Ware - 34.650 JJ Yeley - 32.850 Landon Cassill - 30.850 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 27.700 Justin Haley - 26.200 Erik Jones - 25.550 Tyler Reddick - 23.300 Aric Almirola - 21.850 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.950 Austin Cindric - 17.450 Brad Keselowski - 12.550 Daniel Suarez - 11.750 AJ Allmendinger - 11.650 Austin Dillon - 7.300 Ryan Blaney - 14.900 Chase Elliott - 9.550 William Byron - 7.700 Kyle Larson - 2.850

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 34.350 Todd Gilliland - 31.450 Ty Dillon - 28.150 Corey LaJoie - 26.750 Cole Custer - 26.000 Harrison Burton - 23.600 Ty Gibbs - 22.000 Noah Gragson - 20.600 Michael McDowell - 19.350 Chris Buescher - 15.050 Kyle Busch - 11.950 Kevin Harvick - 11.700 Martin Truex Jr - 9.450 Chase Briscoe - 23.950 Joey Logano - 12.050 Christopher Bell - 9.300 Denny Hamlin - 6.350 Ross Chastain - 2.600

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

