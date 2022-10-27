Create

NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 27, 2022 11:36 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Xfinity 500 this weekend. The 35th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the ninth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway is an oval track with 0.526 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1947 and features a total of four turns, with 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking in the straights.

Martinsville Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in April.

Meet you in Martinsville! 🏁 #NASCARPlayoffs | @MartinsvilleSwy https://t.co/ayNfU6hWHZ

The Xfinity 500 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at 12:45 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the elimination race of Round of 8.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Practice groups and qualifying orders for Martinsville. Xfinity is one round of qualifying; Cup is two. https://t.co/imVHk1jEAl

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Cody Ware leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR's Xfinity 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Cody Ware - 34.650
  2. JJ Yeley - 32.850
  3. Landon Cassill - 30.850
  4. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 27.700
  5. Justin Haley - 26.200
  6. Erik Jones - 25.550
  7. Tyler Reddick - 23.300
  8. Aric Almirola - 21.850
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.950
  10. Austin Cindric - 17.450
  11. Brad Keselowski - 12.550
  12. Daniel Suarez - 11.750
  13. AJ Allmendinger - 11.650
  14. Austin Dillon - 7.300
  15. Ryan Blaney - 14.900
  16. Chase Elliott - 9.550
  17. William Byron - 7.700
  18. Kyle Larson - 2.850

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 34.350
  2. Todd Gilliland - 31.450
  3. Ty Dillon - 28.150
  4. Corey LaJoie - 26.750
  5. Cole Custer - 26.000
  6. Harrison Burton - 23.600
  7. Ty Gibbs - 22.000
  8. Noah Gragson - 20.600
  9. Michael McDowell - 19.350
  10. Chris Buescher - 15.050
  11. Kyle Busch - 11.950
  12. Kevin Harvick - 11.700
  13. Martin Truex Jr - 9.450
  14. Chase Briscoe - 23.950
  15. Joey Logano - 12.050
  16. Christopher Bell - 9.300
  17. Denny Hamlin - 6.350
  18. Ross Chastain - 2.600

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

