NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway?

Martinsville Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Xfinity 500 this weekend. The 35th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the ninth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Martinsville Speedway is an oval track with 0.526 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1947 and features a total of four turns, with 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking in the straights.
Martinsville Speedway will make its second appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season after hosting Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in April.
The Xfinity 500 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at 12:45 pm ET. This will determine the starting positions for the elimination race of Round of 8.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Cody Ware leading Group A and BJ McLeod leading Group B.
The qualifying order for NASCAR's Xfinity 500 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Cody Ware - 34.650
- JJ Yeley - 32.850
- Landon Cassill - 30.850
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 27.700
- Justin Haley - 26.200
- Erik Jones - 25.550
- Tyler Reddick - 23.300
- Aric Almirola - 21.850
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 19.950
- Austin Cindric - 17.450
- Brad Keselowski - 12.550
- Daniel Suarez - 11.750
- AJ Allmendinger - 11.650
- Austin Dillon - 7.300
- Ryan Blaney - 14.900
- Chase Elliott - 9.550
- William Byron - 7.700
- Kyle Larson - 2.850
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 34.350
- Todd Gilliland - 31.450
- Ty Dillon - 28.150
- Corey LaJoie - 26.750
- Cole Custer - 26.000
- Harrison Burton - 23.600
- Ty Gibbs - 22.000
- Noah Gragson - 20.600
- Michael McDowell - 19.350
- Chris Buescher - 15.050
- Kyle Busch - 11.950
- Kevin Harvick - 11.700
- Martin Truex Jr - 9.450
- Chase Briscoe - 23.950
- Joey Logano - 12.050
- Christopher Bell - 9.300
- Denny Hamlin - 6.350
- Ross Chastain - 2.600
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.