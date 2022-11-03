NASCAR 2022: What is the weather forecast for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Phoenix Raceway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. The venue will host the 36th and final race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

It will be the 35th annual Cup Series Championship Race hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the sport. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday for the season finale race and will compete over 312 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 312 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, November 4, 2022

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race practice: High 66°F, Low 40°F, mostly sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, November 5, 2022

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race qualifying: High 71°F, Low 43°F, mostly sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, November 6, 2022

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race main race: High 78°F, Low 45°F, mostly sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Natl Weather Service for Phoenix: Thu-50s late afternoon, 40% rain ... Fri-60s day, 50s night, 0% rain … Sat: 50s a.m., 60s-low-70s afternoon, 0% rain … Sun: 60s a.m., mid-70s afternoon, 0% rain Natl Weather Service for Phoenix: Thu-50s late afternoon, 40% rain ... Fri-60s day, 50s night, 0% rain … Sat: 50s a.m., 60s-low-70s afternoon, 0% rain … Sun: 60s a.m., mid-70s afternoon, 0% rain

Full entry list for 2022 Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 iteration of the season finale race is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace Jr. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Phoenix Raceway on November 6, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

