NASCAR 2022: What is the weather forecast for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 27, 2022 11:46 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Xfinity 500

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Martinsville Speedway for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. The venue will host the 35th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the ninth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The 0.526-mile-short oval track will host Xfinity 500 this weekend for the 74th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday for the elimination race of Round of 8 and will compete over 500 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 263 miles in total.

Meet you in Martinsville! 🏁 #NASCARPlayoffs | @MartinsvilleSwy https://t.co/ayNfU6hWHZ

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Xfinity 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Xfinity 500 practice: High 60°F, Low 44°F, mostly cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Xfinity 500 qualifying: High 60°F, Low 44°F, mostly cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Xfinity 500 main race: High 61°F, Low 46°F, mostly cloudy, and a 40% chance of rain.

MartinsvilleETToday-Mods3-Prac6-Qual8-Flo-Race (200)Fri4-USA-Xfin p&qSat12-USA(12:30, stream at 12)-Cup p&q2:30-NBC-Prerace3:36-NBC-Xfin race 60-60-130Sun11:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay1:30-NBC-Prerace2:08-NBC-Cup race 130-130-240NWS: 50s, 10%rain-Thu-Sat; 40%Sun

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Xfinity 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Noah Gragson (i)
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C
