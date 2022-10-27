NASCAR 2022: What is the weather forecast for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Martinsville Speedway for Sunday’s Xfinity 500. The venue will host the 35th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the ninth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The 0.526-mile-short oval track will host Xfinity 500 this weekend for the 74th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday for the elimination race of Round of 8 and will compete over 500 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 263 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2022 NASCAR Xfinity 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway:

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Xfinity 500 practice: High 60°F, Low 44°F, mostly cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Xfinity 500 qualifying: High 60°F, Low 44°F, mostly cloudy, and a 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Xfinity 500 main race: High 61°F, Low 46°F, mostly cloudy, and a 40% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Martinsville

ET



Today-Mods

3-Prac

6-Qual

8-Flo-Race (200)



Fri

4-USA-Xfin p&q



Sat

12-USA(12:30, stream at 12)-Cup p&q

2:30-NBC-Prerace

3:36-NBC-Xfin race 60-60-130



Sun

11:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

1:30-NBC-Prerace

2:08-NBC-Cup race 130-130-240



NWS: 50s, 10%rain-Thu-Sat; 40%Sun MartinsvilleETToday-Mods3-Prac6-Qual8-Flo-Race (200)Fri4-USA-Xfin p&qSat12-USA(12:30, stream at 12)-Cup p&q2:30-NBC-Prerace3:36-NBC-Xfin race 60-60-130Sun11:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay1:30-NBC-Prerace2:08-NBC-Cup race 130-130-240NWS: 50s, 10%rain-Thu-Sat; 40%Sun

Full entry list for NASCAR 2022 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2022 iteration of Xfinity 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed weekend live at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET on NBC and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes