NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the road-course of Sonoma Raceway to the oval-shaped Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the Ally 400. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.33-mile-long will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend in Sonoma County, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Gladeville, Tennessee after an action-packed Toyota/Save Mart 350.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 300 laps and 1.33 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 17th Cup race of the season.

The driver with the best qualifying time will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid will be decided according to their qualifying time.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Ally 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins at Nashville Superspeedway.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Ally 400 qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway?

Friday, June 24, 2022

Ally 400: The practice session will air on USA Network and will also be streamed on MRN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Ally 400: The qualifying race will be live on USA Network and will also be streamed on MRN at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Who are the top 5 in the points table after Toyota/Save Mart 350?

The first half of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is over and the points table is slowly taking shape. With a win at DuraMAX Drydene 400 and three top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 536 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 14 Cup races.

A two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain stands second with 520 points and seven top-five finishes. He finished seventh in the previous race at Sonoma Raceway.

Chastain is followed by Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch in third place with 513 points, while All-Star race winner Ryan Blaney stands in fourth place with 511 points. Goodyear 400 winner Joey Logano completes the top five, with 506 points.

