NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Tennessee this weekend for the Ally 400, which will be held at the Nashville Superspeedway. The action will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for this race, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 25, 2022, and can be enjoyed on USA Network.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete over 300 laps on the 1.33-mile-long track, resulting in a 400-mile race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Ally 400 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Nashville

(ET)



Friday

4-FS1-Truck p&q

5:35-USA-Xfinity practice

6:30-USA-Cup practice

8-FS1-Truck race 45-50-55



Sat-USA

Noon-Xfinity qualifying

1-Cup qualifying

3:30-Xfinity race 45-45-98



Sun-NBC

5-Cup race 90-95-115



So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen twelve different winners over the course of 16 races, and with the series returning after a one-week break, all drivers will be even hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here is the telecast schedule for the Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 24, 2022

6:30 p.m. ET: Cup Series Practice on USA Network

Saturday, June 25, 2022

1:00 p.m. ET: Cup Series Qualifying on USA Network

Sunday, June 26, 2022

5:00 p.m. ET: Ally 400 on NBC

The 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway will air on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5:00 p.m. ET. Live streams for the race will be available on the NBC Sports App, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have broadcasting rights for the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. All the action in Tennessee, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network. While the main event will be telecast live on NBC.

If you are not in front of the TV and don’t want to miss this entertaining race weekend, you can enjoy these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App, available on both iOS and Android.

If you don’t have a cable log-in for FOX Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

