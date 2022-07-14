NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the quad-oval of Atlanta Motor Speedway to the asphalt and granite oval of New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for the Ambetter 301. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.058-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend in Georgia, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in New Hampshire at an eventful Ambetter 301.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 301 laps and over 318 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 19th Cup race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying lap will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid will be decided according to their qualifying lap.

Aric Almirola, the driver of the #10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, won last year’s Ambetter 301 and will be looking for back-to-back wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Ambetter 301 qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Saturday, July 16, 2022

11:35 am ET: Ambetter 301 practice session

12:20 pm ET: Ambetter 301 qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on USA Network as well as PRN.

Who are the top-5 in the points table after Quaker State 400?

With just seven races left in the regular NASCAR Cup Series season, the points table is slowly taking shape. With three wins and six top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 684 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 17 Cup races.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney stands second with 637 points and seven top-five finishes. He finished 5th in the previous race at Road America.

Blaney is followed by a two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain, in third place with 634 points and ten top-five finishes. Meanwhile, defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson sits in fourth place with 579 points. Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch completes the top five with 569 points.

