NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter 301, which will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The action will begin at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 17, 2022, and will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 12:20 pm ET on Saturday, July 16, 2022, and can be enjoyed on USA Network.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 301 laps on the 1.058-mile-long track, resulting in a 318.45-mile-race.

The venue features 2/7 degrees of variable banking at the turn and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won last year’s Ambetter 301 and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Will it become five on Sunday? Four consecutive wins for the blue oval at @NHMS Will it become five on Sunday? Four consecutive wins for the blue oval at @NHMS. Will it become five on Sunday? https://t.co/z1MR2MDJGr

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen thirteen different winners (including five drivers with multiple wins) over the course of 19 races, and with an Ambetter 301 on the horizon, all drivers will be even hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Sunday, July 17, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Ambetter 301

The 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will air on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streams for the Cup and Xfinity race this weekend will be available on the USA Network app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on usanetwork.com.

NBC and USA Network have broadcasting rights for the remainder of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in New Hampshire, including practice, qualifying, and the main event, will be telecast live on USA Network.

If you are not in front of the TV and don’t want to miss this entertaining race weekend, you can enjoy these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App, available on both iOS and Android.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in New Hampshire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far