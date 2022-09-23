NASCAR 2022: Where to watch AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from a short track at Bristol Motor Speedway to a quad-oval at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the fourth playoff race. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.5-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the second time since hosting the All-Star Race earlier this year.

Fresh off the weekend in Bristol, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Texas at the eventful AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, including 12 playoff drivers, competing in over 334 laps and 500 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s fourth playoff race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 30th Cup Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 12.

The Cup car with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday’s race. The rest of the grid for the fourth playoff race of the season will be determined based on their qualifying speed.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway?

Saturday, September 24, 2022

12:35 pm ET: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 practice race

1:20 pm ET: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Who are the top 5 in the playoff points table ahead of NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500?

Since the conclusion of the first round of the 2022 NASCAR playoffs, there have been a lot of ups and downs in the playoff standings.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott, who won the regular-season championship, has once again secured the top spot after finishing in P2 at last week’s Bristol race. He jumped seven spots to take the lead in the points table with 3040 points.

Joey Logano stands second with 3025 points and two wins. He finished 27th in the previous race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano is followed by Ross Chastain in third place with 3020 points and two wins, while Kyle Larson stands in fourth with 3019 points. Larson’s teammate William Byron completes the top five with 3015 points.

