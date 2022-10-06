NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Concord, North Carolina this weekend for the Bank of America Roval 400, which will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The green flag will drop at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 9, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on NBC and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 9, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app.

Sunday’s race will consist of 39 drivers who will compete for over 109 laps on the 2.28-mile-long road course, resulting in a 248.52-mile race. It features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Bank of America Roval 400 and will look to defend it on Sunday.

The first two playoff races of the second round were won by Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott, meaning title contenders have just one race in Round of 12 to advance into the Round of 8.

Drivers who are in the battle for the championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Byron, Cindric, and Bell are below the cut-off line ahead of Sunday’s race.

Where to watch NASCAR's Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Sunday, October 9, 2022

2:00 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400

The 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will air on NBC, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming for the sixth playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the remaining races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Concord, North Carolina, including practice and qualifying will be telecast live on USA Network and NBC Sports, while the main race will be live on NBC as well as NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in North Carolina.

