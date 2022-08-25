NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the road course at Watkins Glen International to the Superspeedway at Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.5-mile Superspeedway will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since hosting the season-opening Daytona 500.

Fresh off the weekend at Watkins Glen, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges at Daytona Beach in the eventful Coke Zero Sugar 400.

A total of 37 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Saturday, competing over 160 laps and 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Saturday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 26th Cup Series race of the season and the final race of the Cup Series regular season before the playoffs.

The Cup car with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Saturday's race. The rest of the grid for the regular season finale will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Saturday. He is currently 16th on the cut-off list and is fighting for the final playoff spot to seal himself in the 16-driver playoff field.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying at Daytona International Speedway?

Friday, August 26, 2022

5:05 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying race

No practice race will be held this week. Meanwhile, the qualifying race will be broadcast live on USA Network and MRN.

Who are the top 5 in the points table ahead of NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400?

With just one race left in the regular season, 15 drivers have already confirmed their spot for the playoffs. With four wins and 10 top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 922 points. He also clinched the regular season championship last week at Watkins Glen International.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stands second with 788 points and two wins. He won his second race of the season at last week’s Cup race.

Larson is followed by NASCAR All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney in third place with 779 points and eight top-five finishes, while Joey Logano stands in fourth with 767 points. A two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain completes the top five with 761 points.

