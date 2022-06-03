NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the longest 600-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway to the oval-shaped World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.25-mile-long will host the Next Gen cars and Cup Series race for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in St. Louis after an action-packed Coca-Cola 600.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 240 laps and 1.25 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing.

Being the inaugural NASCAR Cup race to be held at World Wide Technology Raceway, the defending Cup Series champion once again topped the odds table to win Sunday’s race with +800 odds.

Ahead of Sunday’s race there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the inaugural, Enjoy Illinois 300.

Drivers with the best qualifying speed will win the pole. The rest of the grid will be decided according to their finishing time in Saturday’s qualifying race.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying at World Wide Technology?

Friday, June 3, 2022

Enjoy Illinois 300: The practice session will air on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 5:05 pm ET.

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Enjoy Illinois 300: The qualifying race will be live on FS1 and will also be streamed on FOX Sports App at 11:00 am ET.

Who are the top 5 in the points table after last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600?

With a win at DuraMAX Drydene 400 and three top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 489 points. He has been leading the points table for the last 12 Cup races.

A two-cup race winner of the season, Ross Chastain stands second with 455 points and seven top-five finishes. He finished 15th last week.

Chastain was followed by Kyle Busch, who placed third with 452 points and the All-Star race winner placed fourth with 436 points. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. with 430 points completed the top five.

