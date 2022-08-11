NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway to the D-shaped asphalt Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Federated Auto Parts 400. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 0.75-mile-long short track will host the Next Gen cars for the second time.

Fresh off the weekend in Michigan, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Richmond at the eventful Federated Auto Parts 400.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 400 laps and 300 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 24th Cup race of the season.

The Cup car with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday's Cup race. The rest of the grid will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Martin Truex Jr., the driver of the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s Federated Auto Parts 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins at the Richmond Raceway.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 qualifying at Richmond Raceway?

Saturday, August 13, 2022

5:05 pm ET: Federated Auto Parts 400 practice race

5:50 pm ET: Federated Auto Parts 400 qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on the USA Network and MRN.

Who are the top 5 in the points table ahead of NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400?

With just three races left in the regular NASCAR Cup Series season, the points table has almost been finalized. With four wins and eight top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 847 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 21 Cup races.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney stands second with 728 points and eight top-five finishes. He finished 5th in the previous race at Michigan International Speedway.

Blaney is followed by a two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain, in third place with 710 points and ten top-five finishes, while Martin Truex Jr. stands in fourth with 709 points. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson completes the top five with 705 points.

