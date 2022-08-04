NASCAR 2022: Where to watch FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course to the D-shaped oval Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2-mile-long oval track will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend in Indiana, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Michigan at the eventful FireKeepers Casino 400.

NASCAR @NASCAR



The racing action is going to be intense this weekend at Three wide?! Four wide?!The racing action is going to be intense this weekend at @MISpeedway Three wide?! Four wide?! The racing action is going to be intense this weekend at @MISpeedway. https://t.co/Sw9EbCPvtM

A total of 37 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 200 laps and 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 23rd Cup race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday's Cup race. The rest of the grid will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins at the Michigan International Speedway.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying at Michigan International Speedway?

Saturday, August 6, 2022

12:35 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400 practice race

1:20 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports app.

Who are the top 5 in the points table ahead of FireKeepers Casino 400?

With just four races left in the regular NASCAR Cup Series season, the points table has almost been finalized. With four wins and eight top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 821 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 20 Cup races.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney stands second with 696 points and seven top-five finishes. He finished 26th in the previous race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Blaney is followed by a two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain, in third place with 692 points and ten top-five finishes, while Martin Truex Jr. stands in fourth with 671 points. Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson completes the top five with 667 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far