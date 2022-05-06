NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway race - Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is underway, and the Goodyear 400 is set to be held at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 8. The action will start at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The venue will host its 122nd race in the series' history and make the first of two appearances of the 2022 season. Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for this race, which will begin at 11:05 am ET on Saturday and can be seen on FS1.

Goodyear @goodyear Who do you think is going to take home the win at @TooToughToTame this year? Comment your predictions below! #Goodyear400 Who do you think is going to take home the win at @TooToughToTame this year? Comment your predictions below! #Goodyear400 https://t.co/c8Cc4aQTMO

The 2022 season saw a peak in viewership in the first 11 as compared to previous seasons. This year's Cup Series has averaged 4.76 million viewers, which is 17% higher than last year’s first 10 races, according to FOX Sport.

As the championship heads to Darlington, that number is expected to rise further this weekend.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete against one another for 293 laps of the 1.366-mile-long tracks, resulting in a 400-mile race.

Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Goodyear 400 and is the favorite to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

So far, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen nine different winners in 11 races, and with the start of the Goodyear 400, all drivers will be hungrier to win.

Where to watch NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

Sunday, May 8, 2022

The 2022 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway will air on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm EST. Live streams for the event can be found on the FOX Sports App, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, as well as FOX.com.

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights for all NASCAR events. All the action in Darlington, including practice, qualifying, and the main event, will be telecast live on FS1.

If you don’t want to miss this thrilling weekend, you can also watch these events through a live stream and check out the Bally Sports App, which is available on both iOS and Android.

If you don’t have a cable log-in for FOX Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

