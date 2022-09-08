NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from an egg-shaped oval at Darlington Raceway to a tri-oval at Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Hollywood Casino 400. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.5-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the second time since hosting AdventHealth 400 earlier this year.

Fresh off the weekend in Darlington, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Kansas City at the eventful Hollywood Casino 400.

Kansas Speedway @kansasspeedway The #NASCARPlayoffs are taking over the Heartland!! It's intense, it's tough and all is on the line. Are you ready? The #NASCARPlayoffs are taking over the Heartland!! It's intense, it's tough and all is on the line. Are you ready? 😤 https://t.co/BH6Lrc91Q9

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, including 16 playoff drivers, competing over 267 laps and 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s second playoff race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 28th Cup Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 16.

The Cup car with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid for the second playoff race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying at Kansas Speedway?

Saturday, September 10, 2022

12:05 pm ET: Hollywood Casino 400 practice race

12:50 pm ET: Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports app.

Who are the top 5 in the points table ahead of NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400?

Since the conclusion of NASCAR's playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, there have been a lot of ups and downs in the playoff standings.

Chase Elliott, who won the regular-season Championship, lost the top spot for the first time this season. Team Penske driver Joey Logano, who posted a P4 finish last week, gained the top spot in the points table with two wins, eight top-five finishes, and 2065 points.

William Byron stands second with 2059 points and two wins. He finished 8th in the previous race at Kansas Speedway.

Byron is followed by Denny Hamlin in third place with 2057 points and two wins, while his teammate Christopher Bell stands in fourth with 2055 points. A two-time winner of the season, Tyler Reddick completes the top five with 2050 points.

