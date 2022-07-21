NASCAR 2022: Where to watch M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the asphalt and granite oval of New Hampshire Motor Speedway to the triangle-oval Pocono Raceway this weekend for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.5-mile-long track will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend in New Hampshire, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Pennsylvania at an eventful M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

NASCAR @NASCAR A triple dose of action is coming your way this weekend from @PoconoRaceway A triple dose of action is coming your way this weekend from @PoconoRaceway! https://t.co/mcvNC1kObu

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 160 laps and 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 20th Cup race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid will be determined according to their qualifying lap.

Pocono Raceway @PoconoRaceway RACE WEEK IS HERE



Get ready for some summertime fun, July 22-24! Limited tickets remain for the



For helpful race weekend info check out our Event Guide in the tweet below.



🎟:



@NASCAR | #WhatTurn4 | #NASCAR RACE WEEK IS HEREGet ready for some summertime fun, July 22-24! Limited tickets remain for the #MMSFanAppreciation400 For helpful race weekend info check out our Event Guide in the tweet below.🎟: bit.ly/2022PoconoTick… 🔺RACE WEEK IS HERE🔺Get ready for some summertime fun, July 22-24! Limited tickets remain for the #MMSFanAppreciation400. For helpful race weekend info check out our Event Guide in the tweet below.🎟: bit.ly/2022PoconoTick…@NASCAR | #WhatTurn4 | #NASCAR https://t.co/bNYHhyV4VM

Kyle Busch, the driver of the #18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins at Pocono Raceway.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 qualifying at Pocono Raceway?

Saturday, July 23, 2022

2:35 pm ET: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 practice session

3:20 pm ET: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on USA Network, NBC Sports, and SiriusXM.

Who are the top 5 in the points table after M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400?

With just six races left in the regular NASCAR Cup Series season, the points table is slowly taking shape. With three wins and seven top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 734 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 18 Cup races.

A two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain stands second with 667 points and 10 top-five finishes. He finished eighth in the previous race at Pocono Raceway.

Chastain is followed by All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney in third place with 656 points, while Martin Truex Jr. stands in fourth place with 619 points. Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson completes the top five with 616 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far