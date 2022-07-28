NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Indiana this weekend for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, which will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the race will be broadcast live on NBC and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 10:35 pm ET on Saturday, July 30, 2022, and can be enjoyed on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Sunday’s race will consist of 38 drivers who will compete for over 82 laps on the 2.439-mile road course, resulting in a 200-mile-race. It features 14 turns and an asphalt and brick track.

Kaulig Racing driver A.J. Allmendinger won last year’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series has seen fourteen different winners (including five drivers with multiple wins) in 21 races. With five races and two playoff spots remaining in the regular season, winless drivers will be even hungrier to seal their spot.

Where to watch NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Sunday, July 31, 2022

2:30 pm ET: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

The 2022 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will air on NBC, IMS Radio, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 pm ET. Live streams for the Cup and Xfinity race this weekend will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com. Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series races will be available on FS1 and MRN.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the remainder of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Indiana, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and NBC Sports, while the main event will be live on NBC.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Indiana.

