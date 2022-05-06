NASCAR 2022: Which team has the most wins at Darlington Raceway?

The NASCAR circus is all set to tango with 'The Lady in Black' this weekend for the Goodyear 400. Darlington Raceway is set to host the twelfth race of the 2022 Cup Series season on Sunday at 03:30 pm EST.

The Palmetto State is hopefully going to have a straightforward weekend after teams and drivers were forced to return to the pits on Sunday due to rain. The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway hence completed its 400 miles on Monday.

Chase Elliott claimed his first victory of the 2022 season last weekend.

The egg-shaped track and its unique layout are perfect for NASCAR to re-visit its southern roots as teams and drivers will show up in liveries inspired by the past this Sunday.

Darlington Raceway, also known as 'The Track Too Tough to Tame,' first opened in 1950. It has seen 121 different Cup Series races and 51 different drivers claiming the top spot since then.

The team that holds the bragging rights for the most wins at the 1.36-mile-long oval is Hendrick Motorsports. Unsurprisingly, the team owned by Rick Hendrick has been the place to drive in the Cup Series.

The Concord, North Carolina-based team has a record 14 wins at Darlington. The organization has also enabled a record six drivers to visit victory lane in South Carolina.

William Byron signs extended contract with top NASCAR team

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has revealed his contract extension with the Concord, North Carolina-based racing outfit. The 24-year-old has had great performances this year, peaking with two victories in Martinsville and Atlanta.

"William Byron on contract extension with Hendrick through 2025: 'Together we’ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.'"

Rick Hendrick also praised the young driver and said:

"As impressed as I am by his innate ability inside a race car, I admire his character and maturity even more. William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he’s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential."

Catch Byron on track this weekend at Darlington Raceway for the 2022 Goodyear 400.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh