NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum: Weather forecast this weekend

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The venue will mark the return of the event for the second consecutive year.

The 0.25-mile-long Asphalt Oval track will host the season-opening Cup race. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 150 laps, adding up to 37.5 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2023 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

Saturday, February 4th, 2023

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum practice: High 70°, Low 45°, mostly sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying: High 70°, Low 45°, mostly sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 5th, 2023

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum main race: High 64°, Low 49°, partly sunny, slight chance of AM showers.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2023 iteration of Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr. #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

