Create

NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum: Weather forecast this weekend

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 03, 2023 21:44 IST
NASCAR LA Coliseum Previews
Aerial view of the Los Angeles Coliseum under construction for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The venue will mark the return of the event for the second consecutive year.

The 0.25-mile-long Asphalt Oval track will host the season-opening Cup race. A total of 36 Cup Series cars will be seen taking to the track on Sunday and will compete over 150 laps, adding up to 37.5 miles in total.

Show up race day ready!Don't forget to review the @lacoliseum's entry policies + download the NASCAR Tracks App to stay up to date with all things #BuschLightClash.

Weather forecast for 2023 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

Saturday, February 4th, 2023

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum practice: High 70°, Low 45°, mostly sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying: High 70°, Low 45°, mostly sunny, and a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, February 5th, 2023

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum main race: High 64°, Low 49°, partly sunny, slight chance of AM showers.

Cars are on track THIS week. #BuschLightClash https://t.co/5DNNOWlRta

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The 2023 iteration of Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace Jr.
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...