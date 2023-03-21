NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend after a thrilling Ambetter Health 400.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race and first road course event of the season. It will be held on Sunday (March 26) at the Circuit of the Americas. The action will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 68 laps at the 3.426-mile-long road course. Sunday's event marks the third annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix hosted by the Circuit of the Americas in the history of the Cup Series.

The track features a total of 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course, with each turn designed to resemble sections of famous race venues around the world.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 39 entries for Cup race at COTA. Possible 40th car if Carl Long opts to enter (he has been considering it, driver TBA). 15-Button, 78-Bilicki, 84-Johnson, 91 says TBA but will be Raikkonen. 39 entries for Cup race at COTA. Possible 40th car if Carl Long opts to enter (he has been considering it, driver TBA). 15-Button, 78-Bilicki, 84-Johnson, 91 says TBA but will be Raikkonen. https://t.co/Dc1mN3oEfX

The 39 drivers will take on the green flag this week with a few notable names. The two drivers will be making their Cup Series debut – Jordan Taylor will drive the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as a replacement for the injured Chase Elliott and former F1 world champion Jenson Button will drive the #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly return for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500.

Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT 91 is out for the first time this season, with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen returning after debuting last season with the team.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and finished with a total time of three hours, 20 minutes, and 57 seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part at the Circuit of the Americas:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Jordan Taylor #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Conor Daly (i) #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki (i) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #91 - Kimi Räikkönen #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Circuit of the Americas on March 26 at 3:30 pm ET.

