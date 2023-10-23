NASCAR 2023 points standings after 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the second driver to advance to the Championship 4 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season after winning Sunday's 4EVER 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In one of the most thrilling NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races of the season, Bell led the final 15 laps and drove his #20 Toyota away from Ryan Blaney on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the 4EVER 400 victory, Christopher Bell received 42 points. He moved from fifth to second position in the points table with 4110 points, two wins, and 10 top-five finishes.

After finishing P4 at Homestead, William Byron regained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 4126 points after six wins and 14 top-five finishes.

Martin Truex Jr., who started on the pole, fell out of the race with major problems and finished P29 in the race. He gained 19 points and is in sixth place on the points table with 4089 points.

Defending champion Kyle Larson could not repeat his heroics, finishing P34. Therefore, he gained just 21 points to occupy the fourth place on the points table with 4105 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the eighth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron (P) - 4126 Christopher Bell (P) - 4110 Ryan Blaney (P) - 4106 Kyle Larson (P) - 4105 Tyler Reddick (P) - 4096 Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 4089 Denny Hamlin (P) - 4089 Chris Buescher (P) - 4063 Brad Keselowski - 2262 Ross Chastain - 2219 Bubba Wallace - 2216 Kyle Busch - 2210 Joey Logano - 2198 Kevin Harvick - 2170 Michael McDowell - 2145 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2136 Chase Elliott (P) - 779 Daniel Suarez - 727 Ty Gibbs # - 727 AJ Allmendinger - 678 Alex Bowman - 676 Aric Almirola - 616 Austin Cindric - 596 Ryan Preece - 590 Corey LaJoie - 582 Justin Haley - 578 Erik Jones - 541 Todd Gilliland - 517 Austin Dillon - 506 Chase Briscoe - 473 Harrison Burton - 419 Ty Dillon - 342 Noah Gragson - 199 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Mike Rockenfeller - 39 Travis Pastrana - 26 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1 Shane Van Gisbergen(i) - 0 Josh Berry(i) - 0 JJ Yeley(i) - 0

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Martinsville Speedway on October 28.