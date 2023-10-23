NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 23, 2023 11:57 IST
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the second driver to advance to the Championship 4 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season after winning Sunday's 4EVER 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In one of the most thrilling NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races of the season, Bell led the final 15 laps and drove his #20 Toyota away from Ryan Blaney on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the 4EVER 400 victory, Christopher Bell received 42 points. He moved from fifth to second position in the points table with 4110 points, two wins, and 10 top-five finishes.

After finishing P4 at Homestead, William Byron regained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 4126 points after six wins and 14 top-five finishes.

Martin Truex Jr., who started on the pole, fell out of the race with major problems and finished P29 in the race. He gained 19 points and is in sixth place on the points table with 4089 points.

Defending champion Kyle Larson could not repeat his heroics, finishing P34. Therefore, he gained just 21 points to occupy the fourth place on the points table with 4105 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the eighth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron (P) - 4126
  2. Christopher Bell (P) - 4110
  3. Ryan Blaney (P) - 4106
  4. Kyle Larson (P) - 4105
  5. Tyler Reddick (P) - 4096
  6. Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 4089
  7. Denny Hamlin (P) - 4089
  8. Chris Buescher (P) - 4063
  9. Brad Keselowski - 2262
  10. Ross Chastain - 2219
  11. Bubba Wallace - 2216
  12. Kyle Busch - 2210
  13. Joey Logano - 2198
  14. Kevin Harvick - 2170
  15. Michael McDowell - 2145
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2136
  17. Chase Elliott (P) - 779
  18. Daniel Suarez - 727
  19. Ty Gibbs # - 727
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 678
  21. Alex Bowman - 676
  22. Aric Almirola - 616
  23. Austin Cindric - 596
  24. Ryan Preece - 590
  25. Corey LaJoie - 582
  26. Justin Haley - 578
  27. Erik Jones - 541
  28. Todd Gilliland - 517
  29. Austin Dillon - 506
  30. Chase Briscoe - 473
  31. Harrison Burton - 419
  32. Ty Dillon - 342
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. Jenson Button - 45
  36. Mike Rockenfeller - 39
  37. Travis Pastrana - 26
  38. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  40. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  41. Jonathan Davenport - 1
  42. Shane Van Gisbergen(i) - 0
  43. Josh Berry(i) - 0
  44. JJ Yeley(i) - 0

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Martinsville Speedway on October 28.

