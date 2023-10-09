NASCAR 2023 points standings after Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger became the first non-playoff driver in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season to win the Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

In a thrilling Charlotte ROVAL race, Allmendinger dominated the second half of the race and drove his #16 Chevrolet away from Willima Byron on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Bank of America Roval 400 victory, the #16 Chevy driver received 41 points. He stands 21st place in the points table with 630points, one win, and three top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Charlotte ROVAL, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 4041 points after six wins and 13 top-five finishes.

Tyler Reddick, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P6 in the race. He gained 48 points and is in seventh place on the points table with 4016 points.

Defending champion Christopher Bell could not repeat his heroics, finishing P15. Therefore, he gained 37 points to occupy the sixth place on the points table with 4016 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the sixth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron (P) - 4041 Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 4036 Denny Hamlin (P) - 4032 Kyle Larson (P) - 4024 Chris Buescher (P) - 4021 Christopher Bell (P) - 4016 Tyler Reddick (P) - 4016 Ryan Blaney (P) - 4014 Brad Keselowski (P) - 2192 Ross Chastain (P) - 2172 Bubba Wallace (P) - 2160 Kyle Busch (P) - 2150 Joey Logano - 2143 Kevin Harvick - 2121 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2114 Michael McDowell - 2110 Chase Elliott (P) - 752 Ty Gibbs # - 690 Daniel Suarez - 684 Alex Bowman - 656 AJ Allmendinger - 630 Aric Almirola - 565 Austin Cindric - 557 Ryan Preece - 555 Justin Haley - 549 Corey LaJoie - 547 Erik Jones - 509 Todd Gilliland - 495 Austin Dillon - 455 Chase Briscoe - 449 Harrison Burton - 401 Ty Dillon - 316 Noah Gragson - 199 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Mike Rockenfeller - 39 Ryan Newman - 35 Travis Pastrana - 26 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15.