NASCAR 2023 points standings after Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger became the first non-playoff driver in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season to win the Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
In a thrilling Charlotte ROVAL race, Allmendinger dominated the second half of the race and drove his #16 Chevrolet away from Willima Byron on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the Bank of America Roval 400 victory, the #16 Chevy driver received 41 points. He stands 21st place in the points table with 630points, one win, and three top-five finishes.
After finishing P2 at Charlotte ROVAL, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 4041 points after six wins and 13 top-five finishes.
Tyler Reddick, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P6 in the race. He gained 48 points and is in seventh place on the points table with 4016 points.
Defending champion Christopher Bell could not repeat his heroics, finishing P15. Therefore, he gained 37 points to occupy the sixth place on the points table with 4016 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the sixth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- William Byron (P) - 4041
- Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 4036
- Denny Hamlin (P) - 4032
- Kyle Larson (P) - 4024
- Chris Buescher (P) - 4021
- Christopher Bell (P) - 4016
- Tyler Reddick (P) - 4016
- Ryan Blaney (P) - 4014
- Brad Keselowski (P) - 2192
- Ross Chastain (P) - 2172
- Bubba Wallace (P) - 2160
- Kyle Busch (P) - 2150
- Joey Logano - 2143
- Kevin Harvick - 2121
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2114
- Michael McDowell - 2110
- Chase Elliott (P) - 752
- Ty Gibbs # - 690
- Daniel Suarez - 684
- Alex Bowman - 656
- AJ Allmendinger - 630
- Aric Almirola - 565
- Austin Cindric - 557
- Ryan Preece - 555
- Justin Haley - 549
- Corey LaJoie - 547
- Erik Jones - 509
- Todd Gilliland - 495
- Austin Dillon - 455
- Chase Briscoe - 449
- Harrison Burton - 401
- Ty Dillon - 316
- Noah Gragson - 199
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Mike Rockenfeller - 39
- Ryan Newman - 35
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15.