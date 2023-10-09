NASCAR 2023 points standings after Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 09, 2023 14:20 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger became the first non-playoff driver in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season to win the Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

In a thrilling Charlotte ROVAL race, Allmendinger dominated the second half of the race and drove his #16 Chevrolet away from Willima Byron on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Bank of America Roval 400 victory, the #16 Chevy driver received 41 points. He stands 21st place in the points table with 630points, one win, and three top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Charlotte ROVAL, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 4041 points after six wins and 13 top-five finishes.

Tyler Reddick, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P6 in the race. He gained 48 points and is in seventh place on the points table with 4016 points.

Defending champion Christopher Bell could not repeat his heroics, finishing P15. Therefore, he gained 37 points to occupy the sixth place on the points table with 4016 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the sixth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron (P) - 4041
  2. Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 4036
  3. Denny Hamlin (P) - 4032
  4. Kyle Larson (P) - 4024
  5. Chris Buescher (P) - 4021
  6. Christopher Bell (P) - 4016
  7. Tyler Reddick (P) - 4016
  8. Ryan Blaney (P) - 4014
  9. Brad Keselowski (P) - 2192
  10. Ross Chastain (P) - 2172
  11. Bubba Wallace (P) - 2160
  12. Kyle Busch (P) - 2150
  13. Joey Logano - 2143
  14. Kevin Harvick - 2121
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2114
  16. Michael McDowell - 2110
  17. Chase Elliott (P) - 752
  18. Ty Gibbs # - 690
  19. Daniel Suarez - 684
  20. Alex Bowman - 656
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 630
  22. Aric Almirola - 565
  23. Austin Cindric - 557
  24. Ryan Preece - 555
  25. Justin Haley - 549
  26. Corey LaJoie - 547
  27. Erik Jones - 509
  28. Todd Gilliland - 495
  29. Austin Dillon - 455
  30. Chase Briscoe - 449
  31. Harrison Burton - 401
  32. Ty Dillon - 316
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. Jenson Button - 45
  36. Mike Rockenfeller - 39
  37. Ryan Newman - 35
  38. Travis Pastrana - 26
  39. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  40. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  42. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15.

