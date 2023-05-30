Create

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2023 14:34 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Fourteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the tenth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday (May 29).

In an action-packed Charlotte race, Blaney sprinted away from polesitter William Byron in the closing miles and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Ryan Blaney celebrates with the fans. #NASCAR https://t.co/mdg45Ftdra

With Monday's rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 victory, the #12 Ford driver gained 64 points and locked up his playoff spot. He also moved from seventh to second place in the driver’s standings with 445 points, with one win and four top-five finishes.

After finishing P22 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain gained 17 points and stayed on top of the points table with 446 points and five top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing 35th. With that, he gained just seven points and occupied eighth place in the points table with 400 points.

Cup points grid (12 to go): Chastain +154, Byron-3w, Busch-2w, Larson-2w, Blaney-1w, Truex-1w, Bell-1w, Reddick-1w, Hamlin-1w, Stenhouse-1e, Logano-1w, Harvick +146, Keselowski +102, Buescher +76, Wallace +35, Bowman +4, Briscoe -4, Gibbs -15, Suarez -20, LaJoie -38, Cindric -42 https://t.co/J550FaL7AV

William Byron, who started on pole, had a great outing but couldn’t challenge Blaney for the win. With P2 finish, he gained 55 points and sits in third position in the points table with 442 points, three wins, and seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Coca-Cola 600

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 14 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron - 442
  2. Kyle Busch - 392
  3. Kyle Larson - 377
  4. Ryan Blaney - 445
  5. Martin Truex Jr. - 433
  6. Christopher Bell - 429
  7. Tyler Reddick - 409
  8. Denny Hamlin - 400
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 358
  10. Joey Logano - 357
  11. Ross Chastain - 446
  12. Kevin Harvick - 438
  13. Brad Keselowski - 394
  14. Chris Buescher - 368
  15. Bubba Wallace - 327
  16. Alex Bowman - 296
  17. Chase Briscoe - 292
  18. Ty Gibbs - 281
  19. Daniel Suarez - 276
  20. Corey LaJoie - 258
  21. Austin Cindric - 254
  22. Michael McDowell - 250
  23. Justin Haley - 247
  24. Todd Gilliland - 244
  25. AJ Allmendinger - 237
  26. Aric Almirola - 233
  27. Erik Jones - 226
  28. Ryan Preece - 225
  29. Chase Elliott - 215
  30. Harrison Burton - 195
  31. Austin Dillon - 194
  32. Noah Gragson - 139
  33. Ty Dillon - 120
  34. B.J. McLeod - 78
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  40. Ryan Newman - 9
  41. Conor Daly - 9
  42. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  43. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4.

