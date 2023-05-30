NASCAR 2023 points standings after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fourteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the tenth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday (May 29).

In an action-packed Charlotte race, Blaney sprinted away from polesitter William Byron in the closing miles and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Monday's rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 victory, the #12 Ford driver gained 64 points and locked up his playoff spot. He also moved from seventh to second place in the driver’s standings with 445 points, with one win and four top-five finishes.

After finishing P22 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain gained 17 points and stayed on top of the points table with 446 points and five top-five finishes.

Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing 35th. With that, he gained just seven points and occupied eighth place in the points table with 400 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup points grid (12 to go): Chastain +154, Byron-3w, Busch-2w, Larson-2w, Blaney-1w, Truex-1w, Bell-1w, Reddick-1w, Hamlin-1w, Stenhouse-1e, Logano-1w, Harvick +146, Keselowski +102, Buescher +76, Wallace +35, Bowman +4, Briscoe -4, Gibbs -15, Suarez -20, LaJoie -38, Cindric -42 Cup points grid (12 to go): Chastain +154, Byron-3w, Busch-2w, Larson-2w, Blaney-1w, Truex-1w, Bell-1w, Reddick-1w, Hamlin-1w, Stenhouse-1e, Logano-1w, Harvick +146, Keselowski +102, Buescher +76, Wallace +35, Bowman +4, Briscoe -4, Gibbs -15, Suarez -20, LaJoie -38, Cindric -42 https://t.co/J550FaL7AV

William Byron, who started on pole, had a great outing but couldn’t challenge Blaney for the win. With P2 finish, he gained 55 points and sits in third position in the points table with 442 points, three wins, and seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Coca-Cola 600

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 14 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron - 442 Kyle Busch - 392 Kyle Larson - 377 Ryan Blaney - 445 Martin Truex Jr. - 433 Christopher Bell - 429 Tyler Reddick - 409 Denny Hamlin - 400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 358 Joey Logano - 357 Ross Chastain - 446 Kevin Harvick - 438 Brad Keselowski - 394 Chris Buescher - 368 Bubba Wallace - 327 Alex Bowman - 296 Chase Briscoe - 292 Ty Gibbs - 281 Daniel Suarez - 276 Corey LaJoie - 258 Austin Cindric - 254 Michael McDowell - 250 Justin Haley - 247 Todd Gilliland - 244 AJ Allmendinger - 237 Aric Almirola - 233 Erik Jones - 226 Ryan Preece - 225 Chase Elliott - 215 Harrison Burton - 195 Austin Dillon - 194 Noah Gragson - 139 Ty Dillon - 120 B.J. McLeod - 78 Cody Ware - 65 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Ryan Newman - 9 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4.

Poll : 0 votes