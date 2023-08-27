NASCAR 2023 points standings after Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher has become the sixth repeat winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Saturday’s final race of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway.

In a dramatic Daytona race, Buescher took the lead in two-lap overtime and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Coke Zero Sugar 400 victory, the #17 Ford driver was awarded with 40 points and moved from seventh to third place in the points table with 2021 points, three wins, and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P8 at Daytona, William Byron gained 35 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 2036 points after five wins and nine top-five finishes.

Chase Briscoe, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P30 in the race. He gained just nine points and currently stands in 31st place on the points table with 333 points.

Defending champion Austin Dillon failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P33. With that, he gained seven points and occupied 29th place in the points table with 376 points and one top-five finish.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 26 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron - 2036 Martin Truex Jr. - 2036 Denny Hamlin - 2025 Chris Buescher - 2021 Kyle Busch - 2019 Kyle Larson - 2017 Christopher Bell - 2014 Ross Chastain - 2011 Brad Keselowski - 2010 Tyler Reddick - 2009 Joey Logano - 2008 Ryan Blaney - 2008 Michael McDowell - 2007 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2005 Kevin Harvick - 2004 Bubba Wallace - 2000 Daniel Suarez - 573 Ty Gibbs - 567 Alex Bowman - 532 Chase Elliott - 526 AJ Allmendinger - 526 Austin Cindric - 481 Aric Almirola - 447 Justin Haley - 444 Corey LaJoie - 431 Ryan Preece - 429 Todd Gilliland - 410 Erik Jones - 394 Austin Dillon - 376 Harrison Burton - 352 Chase Briscoe - 333 Ty Dillon - 259 Noah Gragson - 199 B.J. McLeod - 131 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Andy Lally - 32 Mike Rockenfeller - 31 Travis Pastrana - 26 Ryan Newman - 24 Jordan Taylor - 16 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Darlington Raceway on September 3.