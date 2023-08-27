NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 27, 2023 12:29 IST
Ross Chastain (1) and Ty Gibbs (54) lead a three-wide pack through the front stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher has become the sixth repeat winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Saturday’s final race of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway.

In a dramatic Daytona race, Buescher took the lead in two-lap overtime and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Coke Zero Sugar 400 victory, the #17 Ford driver was awarded with 40 points and moved from seventh to third place in the points table with 2021 points, three wins, and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P8 at Daytona, William Byron gained 35 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 2036 points after five wins and nine top-five finishes.

Chase Briscoe, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P30 in the race. He gained just nine points and currently stands in 31st place on the points table with 333 points.

Defending champion Austin Dillon failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P33. With that, he gained seven points and occupied 29th place in the points table with 376 points and one top-five finish.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 26 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron - 2036
  2. Martin Truex Jr. - 2036
  3. Denny Hamlin - 2025
  4. Chris Buescher - 2021
  5. Kyle Busch - 2019
  6. Kyle Larson - 2017
  7. Christopher Bell - 2014
  8. Ross Chastain - 2011
  9. Brad Keselowski - 2010
  10. Tyler Reddick - 2009
  11. Joey Logano - 2008
  12. Ryan Blaney - 2008
  13. Michael McDowell - 2007
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2005
  15. Kevin Harvick - 2004
  16. Bubba Wallace - 2000
  17. Daniel Suarez - 573
  18. Ty Gibbs - 567
  19. Alex Bowman - 532
  20. Chase Elliott - 526
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 526
  22. Austin Cindric - 481
  23. Aric Almirola - 447
  24. Justin Haley - 444
  25. Corey LaJoie - 431
  26. Ryan Preece - 429
  27. Todd Gilliland - 410
  28. Erik Jones - 394
  29. Austin Dillon - 376
  30. Harrison Burton - 352
  31. Chase Briscoe - 333
  32. Ty Dillon - 259
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. B.J. McLeod - 131
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Jenson Button - 45
  37. Andy Lally - 32
  38. Mike Rockenfeller - 31
  39. Travis Pastrana - 26
  40. Ryan Newman - 24
  41. Jordan Taylor - 16
  42. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  43. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  44. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  45. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Darlington Raceway on September 3.

