NASCAR 2023 points standings after Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Tyler Reddick became the second driver to lock his spot in the Round of 12 of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

In a thrilling Kansas race, Reddick took the lead after using four fresh tires to make a daring three-wide pass and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.

With the Hollywood Casino 400 victory, the #45 Toyota driver received 51 points. He moved from third to second place in the points table with 2111 points, two wins and nine top-five finishes.

After finishing P4 at Kansas, Kyle Larson gained 43 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 2117 points after three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P8 in the race. He gained 38 points and is 10th in the points table with 2069 points.

Defending champion Bubba Wallace Jr. could not repeat his heroics, finishing P32. Therefore, he gained just 14 points and occupied 14th place in the points table with 2044 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the second playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Kyle Larson (P) - 2117 Tyler Reddick (P) - 2111 Denny Hamlin (P) - 2105 William Byron (P) - 2097 Brad Keselowski (P) - 2089 Ryan Blaney (P) - 2081 Kyle Busch (P) - 2080 Ross Chastain (P) - 2074 Chris Buescher (P) - 2069 Christopher Bell (P) - 2069 Joey Logano (P) - 2068 Kevin Harvick (P) - 2063 Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 2056 Bubba Wallace (P) - 2044 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P) - 2041 Michael McDowell (P) - 2023 Ty Gibbs # - 606 Chase Elliott (P) - 600 Daniel Suarez - 597 Alex Bowman - 563 AJ Allmendinger - 557 Austin Cindric - 493 Aric Almirola - 491 Justin Haley - 473 Erik Jones - 468 Corey LaJoie - 461 Ryan Preece - 457 Todd Gilliland - 433 Austin Dillon - 400 Chase Briscoe - 373 Harrison Burton - 356 Ty Dillon - 276 Noah Gragson - 199 Bj Mcleod - 132 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Ryan Newman - 34 Andy Lally - 32 Mike Rockenfeller - 31 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jordan Taylor - 16 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16.