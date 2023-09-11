NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Tyler Reddick became the second driver to lock his spot in the Round of 12 of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

In a thrilling Kansas race, Reddick took the lead after using four fresh tires to make a daring three-wide pass and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.

With the Hollywood Casino 400 victory, the #45 Toyota driver received 51 points. He moved from third to second place in the points table with 2111 points, two wins and nine top-five finishes.

After finishing P4 at Kansas, Kyle Larson gained 43 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 2117 points after three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

Christopher Bell, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P8 in the race. He gained 38 points and is 10th in the points table with 2069 points.

Defending champion Bubba Wallace Jr. could not repeat his heroics, finishing P32. Therefore, he gained just 14 points and occupied 14th place in the points table with 2044 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the second playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Kyle Larson (P) - 2117
  2. Tyler Reddick (P) - 2111
  3. Denny Hamlin (P) - 2105
  4. William Byron (P) - 2097
  5. Brad Keselowski (P) - 2089
  6. Ryan Blaney (P) - 2081
  7. Kyle Busch (P) - 2080
  8. Ross Chastain (P) - 2074
  9. Chris Buescher (P) - 2069
  10. Christopher Bell (P) - 2069
  11. Joey Logano (P) - 2068
  12. Kevin Harvick (P) - 2063
  13. Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 2056
  14. Bubba Wallace (P) - 2044
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P) - 2041
  16. Michael McDowell (P) - 2023
  17. Ty Gibbs # - 606
  18. Chase Elliott (P) - 600
  19. Daniel Suarez - 597
  20. Alex Bowman - 563
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 557
  22. Austin Cindric - 493
  23. Aric Almirola - 491
  24. Justin Haley - 473
  25. Erik Jones - 468
  26. Corey LaJoie - 461
  27. Ryan Preece - 457
  28. Todd Gilliland - 433
  29. Austin Dillon - 400
  30. Chase Briscoe - 373
  31. Harrison Burton - 356
  32. Ty Dillon - 276
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Bj Mcleod - 132
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Jenson Button - 45
  37. Ryan Newman - 34
  38. Andy Lally - 32
  39. Mike Rockenfeller - 31
  40. Travis Pastrana - 26
  41. Jordan Taylor - 16
  42. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  43. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  44. Kimi Raikkonen - 8

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16.

