NASCAR 2023 points standings after Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney secured his spot for the Championship 4 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season after winning Sunday's Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway.
In one of the most thrilling NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races of the season, Blaney led the final 23 laps and drove his #12 Ford away from Aric Almirola on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
After taking a win in a must-win situation, Ryan Blaney locked up his spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 5. He gained 59 points and moved to top position in the points table with 5000 points, three wins, and seven top-five finishes.
Blaney’s win and results of the Xfinity 500 have determined the remaining two finalists for the Championship 4 event.
Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron will compete for the 2023 Championship at Phoenix Raceway next week.
Martin Truex Jr., who started on the pole, failed to take the advantage and finished P12 in the race. He gained 33 points and is in 12th place on the points table with 2228 points.
Defending champion Christopher Bell could not repeat his heroics, finishing P7. Therefore, he gained just 36 points to occupy the seventh place on the points table with 5000 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Ryan Blaney (P) - 5000
- Christopher Bell (P) - 5000
- Kyle Larson (P) - 5000
- William Byron (P) - 5000
- Denny Hamlin (P) - 2354
- Tyler Reddick (P) - 2329
- Brad Keselowski - 2278
- Chris Buescher (P) - 2263
- Ross Chastain - 2242
- Bubba Wallace - 2242
- Joey Logano - 2239
- Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 2228
- Kyle Busch - 2220
- Kevin Harvick - 2194
- Michael McDowell - 2157
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2154
- Chase Elliott (P) - 799
- Ty Gibbs # - 755
- Daniel Suarez - 730
- AJ Allmendinger - 687
- Alex Bowman - 681
- Aric Almirola - 651
- Austin Cindric - 624
- Ryan Preece - 614
- Corey LaJoie - 597
- Justin Haley - 585
- Erik Jones - 557
- Todd Gilliland - 547
- Chase Briscoe - 521
- Austin Dillon - 520
- Harrison Burton - 441
- Ty Dillon - 355
- Noah Gragson - 199
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Mike Rockenfeller - 39
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Phoenix Raceway on November 5.