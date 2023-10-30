NASCAR 2023 points standings after Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney secured his spot for the Championship 4 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season after winning Sunday's Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway.

In one of the most thrilling NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races of the season, Blaney led the final 23 laps and drove his #12 Ford away from Aric Almirola on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

After taking a win in a must-win situation, Ryan Blaney locked up his spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 5. He gained 59 points and moved to top position in the points table with 5000 points, three wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Blaney’s win and results of the Xfinity 500 have determined the remaining two finalists for the Championship 4 event.

Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron will compete for the 2023 Championship at Phoenix Raceway next week.

Martin Truex Jr., who started on the pole, failed to take the advantage and finished P12 in the race. He gained 33 points and is in 12th place on the points table with 2228 points.

Defending champion Christopher Bell could not repeat his heroics, finishing P7. Therefore, he gained just 36 points to occupy the seventh place on the points table with 5000 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Ryan Blaney (P) - 5000 Christopher Bell (P) - 5000 Kyle Larson (P) - 5000 William Byron (P) - 5000 Denny Hamlin (P) - 2354 Tyler Reddick (P) - 2329 Brad Keselowski - 2278 Chris Buescher (P) - 2263 Ross Chastain - 2242 Bubba Wallace - 2242 Joey Logano - 2239 Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 2228 Kyle Busch - 2220 Kevin Harvick - 2194 Michael McDowell - 2157 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2154 Chase Elliott (P) - 799 Ty Gibbs # - 755 Daniel Suarez - 730 AJ Allmendinger - 687 Alex Bowman - 681 Aric Almirola - 651 Austin Cindric - 624 Ryan Preece - 614 Corey LaJoie - 597 Justin Haley - 585 Erik Jones - 557 Todd Gilliland - 547 Chase Briscoe - 521 Austin Dillon - 520 Harrison Burton - 441 Ty Dillon - 355 Noah Gragson - 199 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Mike Rockenfeller - 39 Travis Pastrana - 26 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Phoenix Raceway on November 5.