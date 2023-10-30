NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 30, 2023 09:42 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney secured his spot for the Championship 4 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff season after winning Sunday's Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway.

In one of the most thrilling NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races of the season, Blaney led the final 23 laps and drove his #12 Ford away from Aric Almirola on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

After taking a win in a must-win situation, Ryan Blaney locked up his spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway on November 5. He gained 59 points and moved to top position in the points table with 5000 points, three wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Blaney’s win and results of the Xfinity 500 have determined the remaining two finalists for the Championship 4 event.

Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron will compete for the 2023 Championship at Phoenix Raceway next week.

Martin Truex Jr., who started on the pole, failed to take the advantage and finished P12 in the race. He gained 33 points and is in 12th place on the points table with 2228 points.

Defending champion Christopher Bell could not repeat his heroics, finishing P7. Therefore, he gained just 36 points to occupy the seventh place on the points table with 5000 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

See here for the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Ryan Blaney (P) - 5000
  2. Christopher Bell (P) - 5000
  3. Kyle Larson (P) - 5000
  4. William Byron (P) - 5000
  5. Denny Hamlin (P) - 2354
  6. Tyler Reddick (P) - 2329
  7. Brad Keselowski - 2278
  8. Chris Buescher (P) - 2263
  9. Ross Chastain - 2242
  10. Bubba Wallace - 2242
  11. Joey Logano - 2239
  12. Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 2228
  13. Kyle Busch - 2220
  14. Kevin Harvick - 2194
  15. Michael McDowell - 2157
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2154
  17. Chase Elliott (P) - 799
  18. Ty Gibbs # - 755
  19. Daniel Suarez - 730
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 687
  21. Alex Bowman - 681
  22. Aric Almirola - 651
  23. Austin Cindric - 624
  24. Ryan Preece - 614
  25. Corey LaJoie - 597
  26. Justin Haley - 585
  27. Erik Jones - 557
  28. Todd Gilliland - 547
  29. Chase Briscoe - 521
  30. Austin Dillon - 520
  31. Harrison Burton - 441
  32. Ty Dillon - 355
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. Jenson Button - 45
  36. Mike Rockenfeller - 39
  37. Travis Pastrana - 26
  38. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  40. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  41. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

