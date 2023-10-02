NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 02, 2023 12:18 IST
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

Ryan Blaney became the second driver to lock his spot in the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

In a thrilling Talladega race, Blaney crossed the finish line about a foot ahead of Kevin Harvick to claim his third victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

With the YellaWood 500 victory, the #12 Ford driver received 50 points. He moved from 11th to fourth place in the points table with 3078 points, two wins, and five top-five finishes.

After finishing P1 at Talladega, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 3136 points after six wins and 12 top-five finishes.

Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P17 in the race. He gained 20 points and is in 22nd place on the points table with 549 points.

Defending champion Chase Elliott could not repeat his heroics, finishing P7. Therefore, he gained 43 points to occupy the 17th place on the points table with 710 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here's the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the fifth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron (P) - 3135
  2. Denny Hamlin (P) - 3107
  3. Christopher Bell (P) - 3079
  4. Ryan Blaney (P) - 3078
  5. Chris Buescher (P) - 3076
  6. Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 3074
  7. Kyle Larson (P) - 3072
  8. Brad Keselowski (P) - 3059
  9. Tyler Reddick (P) - 3057
  10. Ross Chastain (P) - 3050
  11. Bubba Wallace (P) - 3050
  12. Kyle Busch (P) - 3033
  13. Kevin Harvick - 2140
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2110
  15. Joey Logano - 2109
  16. Michael McDowell - 2102
  17. Chase Elliott (P) - 709
  18. Daniel Suarez - 674
  19. Ty Gibbs # - 654
  20. Alex Bowman - 626
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 588
  22. Aric Almirola - 548
  23. Austin Cindric - 544
  24. Justin Haley - 533
  25. Ryan Preece - 527
  26. Corey LaJoie - 525
  27. Erik Jones - 507
  28. Todd Gilliland - 480
  29. Chase Briscoe - 439
  30. Austin Dillon - 431
  31. Harrison Burton - 387
  32. Ty Dillon - 309
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. Jenson Button - 45
  36. Ryan Newman - 35
  37. Andy Lally - 32
  38. Mike Rockenfeller - 31
  39. Travis Pastrana - 26
  40. Jordan Taylor(i) - 16
  41. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  42. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  43. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 8.

