NASCAR 2023 points standings after YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ryan Blaney became the second driver to lock his spot in the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

In a thrilling Talladega race, Blaney crossed the finish line about a foot ahead of Kevin Harvick to claim his third victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

With the YellaWood 500 victory, the #12 Ford driver received 50 points. He moved from 11th to fourth place in the points table with 3078 points, two wins, and five top-five finishes.

After finishing P1 at Talladega, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 3136 points after six wins and 12 top-five finishes.

Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P17 in the race. He gained 20 points and is in 22nd place on the points table with 549 points.

Defending champion Chase Elliott could not repeat his heroics, finishing P7. Therefore, he gained 43 points to occupy the 17th place on the points table with 710 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here's the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the fifth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron (P) - 3135 Denny Hamlin (P) - 3107 Christopher Bell (P) - 3079 Ryan Blaney (P) - 3078 Chris Buescher (P) - 3076 Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 3074 Kyle Larson (P) - 3072 Brad Keselowski (P) - 3059 Tyler Reddick (P) - 3057 Ross Chastain (P) - 3050 Bubba Wallace (P) - 3050 Kyle Busch (P) - 3033 Kevin Harvick - 2140 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2110 Joey Logano - 2109 Michael McDowell - 2102 Chase Elliott (P) - 709 Daniel Suarez - 674 Ty Gibbs # - 654 Alex Bowman - 626 AJ Allmendinger - 588 Aric Almirola - 548 Austin Cindric - 544 Justin Haley - 533 Ryan Preece - 527 Corey LaJoie - 525 Erik Jones - 507 Todd Gilliland - 480 Chase Briscoe - 439 Austin Dillon - 431 Harrison Burton - 387 Ty Dillon - 309 Noah Gragson - 199 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Ryan Newman - 35 Andy Lally - 32 Mike Rockenfeller - 31 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jordan Taylor(i) - 16 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 8.