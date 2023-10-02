NASCAR 2023 points standings after YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Ryan Blaney became the second driver to lock his spot in the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.
In a thrilling Talladega race, Blaney crossed the finish line about a foot ahead of Kevin Harvick to claim his third victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
With the YellaWood 500 victory, the #12 Ford driver received 50 points. He moved from 11th to fourth place in the points table with 3078 points, two wins, and five top-five finishes.
After finishing P1 at Talladega, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 3136 points after six wins and 12 top-five finishes.
Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P17 in the race. He gained 20 points and is in 22nd place on the points table with 549 points.
Defending champion Chase Elliott could not repeat his heroics, finishing P7. Therefore, he gained 43 points to occupy the 17th place on the points table with 710 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Here's the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the fifth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- William Byron (P) - 3135
- Denny Hamlin (P) - 3107
- Christopher Bell (P) - 3079
- Ryan Blaney (P) - 3078
- Chris Buescher (P) - 3076
- Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 3074
- Kyle Larson (P) - 3072
- Brad Keselowski (P) - 3059
- Tyler Reddick (P) - 3057
- Ross Chastain (P) - 3050
- Bubba Wallace (P) - 3050
- Kyle Busch (P) - 3033
- Kevin Harvick - 2140
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2110
- Joey Logano - 2109
- Michael McDowell - 2102
- Chase Elliott (P) - 709
- Daniel Suarez - 674
- Ty Gibbs # - 654
- Alex Bowman - 626
- AJ Allmendinger - 588
- Aric Almirola - 548
- Austin Cindric - 544
- Justin Haley - 533
- Ryan Preece - 527
- Corey LaJoie - 525
- Erik Jones - 507
- Todd Gilliland - 480
- Chase Briscoe - 439
- Austin Dillon - 431
- Harrison Burton - 387
- Ty Dillon - 309
- Noah Gragson - 199
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Ryan Newman - 35
- Andy Lally - 32
- Mike Rockenfeller - 31
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jordan Taylor(i) - 16
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 8.