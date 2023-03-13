NASCAR 2023: Points table after the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Four races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first repeat winner of the season after winning United Rentals Work United 500 in overtime at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 12.
In an action-packed United Rentals Work United 500, Byron surged past his teammate Kyle Larson on the restart of the two-lap overtime and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Byron scored his second straight win of the season and a guaranteed ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He gained 59 points and extended his lead over Larson to seven points. He currently stands in fourth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 144 points, with two wins and two top-five finishes.
Chase Briscoe, the defending champion of the event, failed to win the trophy and finished in P7. With this, he gained 31 points and stands 25th in the points table with 59 points.
Kyle Larson, the pole winner, dominated the race, leading to a race-high 201-laps and finishing fourth in the final results. He currently sits fifth in the points table with 137 points.
Alex Bowman, who collected his fourth straight top-ten finish, has moved to the top of the standings with 154 points.
NASCAR driver stands after United Rentals Work United 500
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the fourth Cup Series race of the season:
- Alex Bowman - 154
- Kevin Harvick - 151
- Ross Chastain - 148
- William Byron – 144
- Kyle Larson - 137
- Christopher Bell – 137
- Denny Hamlin – 125
- Ryan Blaney - 124
- Kyle Busch – 122
- Martin Truex Jr. - 122
- Daniel Suarez - 119
- Joey Logano - 118
- Brad Keselowski - 115
- Chris Buescher - 112
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 104
- Bubba Wallace - 92
- Austin Cindric - 81
- Corey LaJoie - 79
- Michael McDowell - 76
- Tyler Reddick - 72
- AJ Allmendinger - 71
- Austin Dillon - 63
- Ty Gibbs - 62
- Justin Haley - 60
- Chase Briscoe - 59
- Aric Almirola - 56
- Ryan Preece - 54
- Erik Jones - 53
- Chase Elliott - 49
- Harrison Burton - 48
- Todd Gilliland - 46
- Noah Gragson - 43
- Cody Ware - 38
- B.J. McLeod - 26
- Ty Dillon - 17
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- J.J. Yeley - 18
- Jimmie Johnson - 10
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2023.