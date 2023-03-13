NASCAR 2023: Points table after the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Four races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first repeat winner of the season after winning United Rentals Work United 500 in overtime at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 12.

In an action-packed United Rentals Work United 500, Byron surged past his teammate Kyle Larson on the restart of the two-lap overtime and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Byron scored his second straight win of the season and a guaranteed ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He gained 59 points and extended his lead over Larson to seven points. He currently stands in fourth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 144 points, with two wins and two top-five finishes.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX TWO IN A ROW! RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE WILLIAM BYRON ON HIS WIN AT PHOENIX RACEWAY. TWO IN A ROW! RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE WILLIAM BYRON ON HIS WIN AT PHOENIX RACEWAY. https://t.co/LEhUi4YFgk

Chase Briscoe, the defending champion of the event, failed to win the trophy and finished in P7. With this, he gained 31 points and stands 25th in the points table with 59 points.

Kyle Larson, the pole winner, dominated the race, leading to a race-high 201-laps and finishing fourth in the final results. He currently sits fifth in the points table with 137 points.

Alex Bowman, who collected his fourth straight top-ten finish, has moved to the top of the standings with 154 points.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup grid (22 races to go): Bowman +73, Byron-2w, Busch-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +70, Chastain +67, Larson +56, Bell +56, Hamlin +44, Blaney +43, Truex +41, Suarez +38, Logano +37, Keselowski +34, Buescher +31, Wallace +11, Cindric -11, LaJoie -13, McDowell -16, Reddick -20 Cup grid (22 races to go): Bowman +73, Byron-2w, Busch-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +70, Chastain +67, Larson +56, Bell +56, Hamlin +44, Blaney +43, Truex +41, Suarez +38, Logano +37, Keselowski +34, Buescher +31, Wallace +11, Cindric -11, LaJoie -13, McDowell -16, Reddick -20 https://t.co/TSqnVCi2pE

NASCAR driver stands after United Rentals Work United 500

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the fourth Cup Series race of the season:

Alex Bowman - 154 Kevin Harvick - 151 Ross Chastain - 148 William Byron – 144 Kyle Larson - 137 Christopher Bell – 137 Denny Hamlin – 125 Ryan Blaney - 124 Kyle Busch – 122 Martin Truex Jr. - 122 Daniel Suarez - 119 Joey Logano - 118 Brad Keselowski - 115 Chris Buescher - 112 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 104 Bubba Wallace - 92 Austin Cindric - 81 Corey LaJoie - 79 Michael McDowell - 76 Tyler Reddick - 72 AJ Allmendinger - 71 Austin Dillon - 63 Ty Gibbs - 62 Justin Haley - 60 Chase Briscoe - 59 Aric Almirola - 56 Ryan Preece - 54 Erik Jones - 53 Chase Elliott - 49 Harrison Burton - 48 Todd Gilliland - 46 Noah Gragson - 43 Cody Ware - 38 B.J. McLeod - 26 Ty Dillon - 17 Travis Pastrana - 26 J.J. Yeley - 18 Jimmie Johnson - 10

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes